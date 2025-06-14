Connect with us

Sports

Calvin Bassey Makes History as Fulham’s Player of the Season

Inspired Scoop Sports

Coco Gauff Is Your 2025 French Open Champion | Second Slam Secured!

Inspired Scoop Sports

Kiki Iriafen Becomes First Nigerian-American to Win WNBA Rookie of the Month

Sports

Coco Gauff Advances to Fifth Straight French Open Quarter-Finals

Culture Scoop Sports

Memphis Depay Is Serving Kente and Ghanaian Realness

Living News Promotions Sports

Lost In Lagos Plus Magazine Unveils Landmark Sports Issue

Sports

Taiwo Awoniyi Emerges From Coma and is Making Steady Progress

Scoop Sports

NFF and Nike Celebrate Nigerian Culture with New Super Falcons 2025 Jersey

News Sports

Flying Eagles Qualify for the FIFA U-20 World Cup Chile 2025!

Inspired News Sports

Ethiopia’s Bedatu Hirpa & Kenya’s Benard Biwott Win the 2025 Paris Marathon

Sports

Calvin Bassey Makes History as Fulham’s Player of the Season

Calvin Bassey just made club history, becoming Fulham’s 2024/25 Player of the Season, and the first Nigerian and African to do so.
Avatar photo

Published

1 hour ago

 on

Super Eagles defender Calvin Bassey has been named Fulham’s Player of the Season for the 2024/25 campaign, following a string of impressive performances that saw him become a mainstay in the team’s defence. The 25-year-old received the highest number of votes from fans, 39.6%, finishing well ahead of four other shortlisted players.

Alex Iwobi, his international teammate, came second with 21.5%, while Antonee Robinson finished third on 19.9%. Bernd Leno and Saša Lukić rounded out the top five with 10.9% and 8.1%, respectively.

Bassey played 35 of Fulham’s 38 Premier League matches, helping the club secure an 11th-place finish. He proved dependable throughout the season, contributing to five clean sheets and averaging 0.6 interceptions, 1.5 tackles, 4.8 ball recoveries, and 3.2 clearances per game. Impressively, he made only one error that led to a goal.

He also chipped in going forward, scoring two important goals—one in Fulham’s FA Cup clash with Manchester United, and another in a crucial league match against Nottingham Forest in February.

Bassey’s win is a historic one, as he becomes the first Nigerian and first African to receive Fulham’s Player of the Season award.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Fulham Football Club (@fulhamfc)

 

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php