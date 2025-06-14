Calvin Bassey Makes History as Fulham’s Player of the Season

Super Eagles defender Calvin Bassey has been named Fulham’s Player of the Season for the 2024/25 campaign, following a string of impressive performances that saw him become a mainstay in the team’s defence. The 25-year-old received the highest number of votes from fans, 39.6%, finishing well ahead of four other shortlisted players.

Alex Iwobi, his international teammate, came second with 21.5%, while Antonee Robinson finished third on 19.9%. Bernd Leno and Saša Lukić rounded out the top five with 10.9% and 8.1%, respectively.

Bassey played 35 of Fulham’s 38 Premier League matches, helping the club secure an 11th-place finish. He proved dependable throughout the season, contributing to five clean sheets and averaging 0.6 interceptions, 1.5 tackles, 4.8 ball recoveries, and 3.2 clearances per game. Impressively, he made only one error that led to a goal.

He also chipped in going forward, scoring two important goals—one in Fulham’s FA Cup clash with Manchester United, and another in a crucial league match against Nottingham Forest in February.

Bassey’s win is a historic one, as he becomes the first Nigerian and first African to receive Fulham’s Player of the Season award.