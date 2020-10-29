Connect with us

Desmond Elliot’s Statement on Social Media & #EndSARS Protests is Causing Quite the Reaction

BellaNaija.com

Published

12 mins ago

 on

After news broke out on Twitter that Desmond Elliot, was pushing a social media bill to regulate free speech on the internet, the Nollywood actor cum politician refuted the allegation, stating that it was untrue.

However, a video now making the rounds which shows Desmond Elliott’s statement at the Lagos State House Of Assembly plenary sitting seems to suggest otherwise, and it’s causing quite the reaction as some even clamor for a recall of the lawmaker, trending the “#RecallDesmondElliot.”

Watch the video below:

See some of the reactions on Twitter below:

 

 

 

BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

