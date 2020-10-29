Desmond Elliot’s Statement on Social Media & #EndSARS Protests is Causing Quite the Reaction

After news broke out on Twitter that Desmond Elliot, was pushing a social media bill to regulate free speech on the internet, the Nollywood actor cum politician refuted the allegation, stating that it was untrue.

However, a video now making the rounds which shows Desmond Elliott’s statement at the Lagos State House Of Assembly plenary sitting seems to suggest otherwise, and it’s causing quite the reaction as some even clamor for a recall of the lawmaker, trending the “#RecallDesmondElliot.”

Watch the video below:

See some of the reactions on Twitter below:

Desmond Elliot you are canceled — DREMO🔥🐉 (@Dremodrizzy) October 29, 2020

Desmond Elliot called us children 😂😂 na surulere people I blame. — Dr PamPam | Omo Iya Ologi (@UnclePamilerin) October 29, 2020

Desmond Elliot just destroyed all the precious child hood memories he gave us in movies …. — Davido (@davido) October 29, 2020

Desmond Elliot tho… can’t trust anyone in politics Kai 🤦‍♂️ e fall my hand — SKALES (@youngskales) October 29, 2020

The irony of not seeing the failure of "parents", traditional rulers, religious leaders, political leaders, those in government etc as the reason the Nigerian youth are revolting. https://t.co/hvdx9AngXY — Aisha Yesufu (@AishaYesufu) October 29, 2020

Desmond Elliot called my able and capable Ogbeni Dipo a Kid ? We can’t have that ! — Volqx (@volqx) October 29, 2020

If Femi Falana call us Children' we go answer " Yes Daddy ".. No be Desmond Elliot.. e no reach. — #ENDSARS (@Nsukka_okpa) October 29, 2020

Surulere people, can we vote out the actor, Desmond Elliot in the next elections? He's been an utter failure. I understand he doesn't even believe in Nigeria & has moved his family to Canada! Why should such a person continue representing us in Surulere? Yes, we can @OmoKakafiala — Dr. Ayodele Oni (@ayodelegoni) October 24, 2020

Since Desmond Elliot has resumed office, he hasn't been acting in our best interest and should be REMOVED. Let us Submit a petition against him and get it signed by as many as possible including members of Surulere Constituency. #RecallDesmondElliot. pic.twitter.com/sY8kPr5RwH — Naijablogger (@Naijablogger) October 29, 2020

Guys please this is how to recall Desmond Elliot 🙏 please retweet widely. Let’s spread this!!! #RecallDesmondElliot pic.twitter.com/Olmfqy37OU — Chemical Brother 👌 (@chemicalbrodar) October 29, 2020