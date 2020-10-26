Desmond Elliot clears the air about Allegations of Him Pushing a Social Media Regulation Bill

Connect with us

BellaNaija.com

Published

12 mins ago

 on

Dr Olufunmilayo, a medical doctor had called out the Desmond Elliot for reportedly pushing a bill to regulate and control free speech on social media during a plenary session, on Monday, at the Lagos State House of Assembly.

See his tweets below:

The house of rep member representing Surulere constituency, in turn, took to his Twitter and Instagram feeds to deny the claim.

Reacting to the allegation, he stated that no such bill was placed before the Lagos state assembly. He described the allegation as unfounded and further asked the social media users to always verify as no state house of assembly has the power to deliberate on such.

See his tweets:

Here’s a tweet from the Lagos State House of Assembly:

Watch Desmond Elliot address this issue:

