Desmond Elliot clears the air about Allegations of Him Pushing a Social Media Regulation Bill

Dr Olufunmilayo, a medical doctor had called out the Desmond Elliot for reportedly pushing a bill to regulate and control free speech on social media during a plenary session, on Monday, at the Lagos State House of Assembly.

On today’s plenary session,

I have reliable information Desmond Elliot blamed celebs/influencers for the carnage and went ahead to advocate social media regulation bill. The link to the video is https://t.co/GataEMU0DB It has been tampered with.

Can they pls release the video? — #OurFavEndSARSDoc 🩺🇳🇬🇬🇧 (@DrOlufunmilayo) October 26, 2020

The house of rep member representing Surulere constituency, in turn, took to his Twitter and Instagram feeds to deny the claim.

Reacting to the allegation, he stated that no such bill was placed before the Lagos state assembly. He described the allegation as unfounded and further asked the social media users to always verify as no state house of assembly has the power to deliberate on such.

