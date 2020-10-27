Boo Of The Booless! Chike covers Taylor Live Magazine’s Latest Issue

Connect with us

Chike-Ezekpeazu Osebuka popularly known as Chike is the cover star for the latest issue of Taylor Live Magazine. In a quick chat with the magazine, Chike talks a bit more about his creative process, fans, dealing with negativity online, performance anxiety and more.

Read excerpts from the interview:

On what drew him to the music industry

My love music drew me in. After being a part of two reality music competitions and receiving immense love, I knew I had to give it a try. It was tough but I pushed on and thankfully, we are thriving.

His inspiration

I am inspired by life in all its colours, I am basically a storyteller and I do that through music. I am also inspired by other artists that are storytellers, like Tracy Chapman, Duncan Mighty, The Passenger, Flavour to name a few.

His creative process

I think I imagine, then I write. Having instruments like the guitar or piano or instrumentation helps the process.

An average day for him

Working out, making music, interacting with beautiful people, and basking in the ups and downs life throws at me.

Hidden meaning in any of his songs

Fans and listeners bring hidden messages in my music that I am probably not aware of. Honestly, I try to make music simple and obvious, but different listeners relate to it in different ways. For instance, someone on Twitter pointed out that my song “Solider”, off my album “Boo of the Booless”, talks about a mother’s undying love and also the love of a solider for a nation.

Visit Taylor Live for the full interview.

Photo Credit:

Photography: @mo_fold_photography
Stylist/Designer@iamcutesaint@daltimore for TL Styling
Creative Director/Artistic Direction: @seyiitaylor and @teni_michaels
Makeup: @molaglamz

