Are Our 20s Overrated? This Is What Jackie Aina Thinks

BN TV

Published

1 hour ago

 on

Our favorite influencer and vlogger Jackie Aina has released a new episode on her Youtube channel, in the video, she talks about life in her twenties, career choices, and her early marriage, and how it’s ok to not have it all figured out in your 20s.

She says:

Hi guys! Today’s video I’ll be ranting and raving about the love/hate relationship many of us have with being in our twenties. Why our 20s suck, but are incredible all at the same time, and what are some of the things we can do to better go through them. Hope you all enjoy! xx

Watch the video below

BN TV

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

