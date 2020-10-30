What Desmond Elliot wants You to know about his Viral Speech on Social Media and #EndSARS Protests

Lagos State House of Assembly member, Desmond Elliot has explained his side of things as regards trending video of his comments on the #EndSARS protests and Social media regulation.

In a live interview with ARISE TV, the lawmaker stated that his emotions got the better part of him and maintained that he wasn’t pushing for social media regulation as freedom of expression is a fundamental human right and social media has been instrumental to his job as a practitioner.

Watch the full interview here: