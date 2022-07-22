5 Celebrities Seeking Political Office in the 2023 General Elections

By now, you’ve probably heard the news that Funke Akindele Bello is the deputy governor candidate for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos State. The Nollywood actress and producer is far from the first celebrity to try her hand at becoming a politician, with stars like Desmond Elliot and even Banky W paving the way when running for office.

Here are five celebrities running for political offices in the 2023 elections.

Tonto Dikeh

Tonto Dikeh announced her candidacy as the African Democratic Congress (ADC) Rivers State gubernatorial candidate, Tonte Ibraye, a few weeks ago.

She talked about her political ambitions and agenda in an interview with Channels TV’s Seun Okinbaloye. She said that despite speculations and the fact that she is controversial, her decision to go into politics was well thought out and something she has been working on for at least three years.

I am prepared for anything, truthfully. I have had three years to work on this, its not something that I just came out or emerged with. We’ve had a lot of time to work on this and for this. Criticism, I am ready, non-criticism I am ready. So, it doesn’t matter where the questions are coming from. I have failed in my life and I’m not denying that. Everyone has seen that. But am I going to fail with leadership. Have I failed in leadership? Start from motherhood, have I ever failed in motherhood, talk about my foundation. I think it was one of the foundations that stood up for this country, in the time of the pandemic, with no assistance whatsoever. I did even more than the government.

Caroline Danjuma

The African Action Congress (AAC) in Akwa Ibom State has chosen actress Caroline Danjuma as their gubernatorial candidate for the 2023 election. She was picked for her love of humanity, leadership abilities, and devotion to the welfare of Akwa Ibom communities, according to the statement issued by the State Chairman and Secretary, Utip Etiebet and Gabriel Ekpo. The statement reads; On behalf of our great party, the African Action Congress and the Iboro Otu Governorship Campaign Organisation, we write to inform members of our great party, Akwa Ibom state citizens and fellow Nigerians of our party’s deputy governorship candidate for the 2023 elections in Akwa Ibom state in the person of Chief Mrs. Caroline Uduak Danjuma. Chief Mrs. Caroline, the Obong Uwana of Eket, is an international businesswoman, award-winning actress and philanthropist. She is from the family of the former paramount ruler of Eket, His Royal Majesty, Edidem William Esiet Ekwere. She is a lover of education with two masters degrees – an MBA and a Masters in International Law and Diplomacy (MILD) – among a host of other international and national educational qualifications. She also made the announcement on her Instagram page, she wrote, “To serve and to honor in loyalty and in truth to Akwaibom and Nigeria. So help me God.”

Funke Akindele Bello

Olajide Adediran (Jandor), the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) gubernatorial candidate in Lagos State, named Funke Akindele Bello as his running mate for the 2023 general elections.

In the video she shared on her Instagram page, the actress said, “I am not unaware of the cost of this assignment on my vibrant career, which I must now necessarily put on hold. It’s a huge personal sacrifice. My resolve is that no sacrifice is too huge for the actualisation of the urgent mission to rescue our people and our dear state.”

She added that she sees it as “an opportunity to help liberate and improve the wellbeing of our people, particularly the deprived youth, women and the girl child. My decision is not just to accept this huge responsibility but to also work tirelessly and complement Jandor’s burning desire to see our dear Lagos live up to its full potential.”

In an interview with Channels TV, she said that her motivation for following the political lines was to impact change in Lagos since she was tired of merely talking about the state’s issues.

I am very compassionate about people, people working with me, children. I have faced different challenges as a Lagosian and I looked at it; are we going to continue like this? No, I am tired of talking let us do something about it. I will like to do this on a big scale, I will like to better the lives of Lagosians and when this opportunity came I jumped at it. I live in Lagos, I do not like the way we live in Lagos, and the standard of living is pretty low. Lagos is suffering from infrastructural decay and deficit.

Banky W

Bankole Wellington, also known as Banky W, was elected to the House of Representatives in the 2023 general election. He will run for the parliamentary seat of Eti-Osa on the People’s Democratic Party platform (PDP).

Celebrating his win in an Instagram post, he wrote, “Don’t give up on our country just yet. And please don’t give up on yourself. It won’t be easy, but difficult does not mean impossible. The only people who ever change the world are the ones crazy enough to believe they can. Against all odds, we can and WILL rescue and rebuild Nigeria, if we do it together.”

Desmond Elliot

Desmond Elliot, who represents Surulere Constituency I in the Lagos State House of Assembly, has been elected by his party to run for a third term in 2023.