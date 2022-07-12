2023 Elections: Funke Akindele Bello confirms She’s PDP’s Deputy Governorship Candidate

Connect with us

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Nollywood actress and producer, Funke Akindele Bello has today confirmed her appointment as the running mate for the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in Lagos State, Abdul-Azeez Olajide Adediran (JANDOR) for the coming 2023 election.

“It is important to share with you my decision to venture into a what I called a much bigger facet of service to humanity, I’m convinced it’s important to hear directly from me,” she said in the video posted on her Instagram page after much speculations and reports about her appointment.

Funke, who is from Ikorodu in Lagos state, mentioned a few of her portfolios in the video, including her well-known career in the entertainment industry that has spanned close to 25 years, and how she has been able to connect and work with people from all walks of life, as well as generate employment possibilities for youths.

She pointed out her nomination is an opportunity to saw to help liberate and improve the welfare of Lagosians, particularly the deprived youth, women and the girl child.

Watch the video below:

 

 

