Nigeria’s Supreme Court Upholds President Tinubu’s Election

On Thursday, October 26, the Supreme Court affirmed President Bola Tinubu‘s win in the February 25 presidential election, dismissing appeals by opposition candidates Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP).

In September, the Presidential Election Petition Court in Abuja rejected opposition party petitions, including claims of fraud and violations by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and doubts about Tinubu’s eligibility.

The seven-judge panel ruled that the opposition appeals, which alleged fraud, electoral law violations, and Tinubu’s ineligibility to run for president, lacked merit. The court decisively rejected all grounds of appeal, including issues related to qualification, compliance with the Electoral Act, vote percentage in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), and allegations of electoral malpractice.

According to Channels, Justice Inyang Okoro, in dismissing Atiku’s appeal, stated, “On the whole, having resolved all the issues against the appellant, it is my view that there is no merit in the appeal and it is hereby dismissed.” He affirmed the court’s decision that Tinubu is the duly elected President of Nigeria. “The judgment of the court below delivered on September 6th, 2023 affirming the election of the second respondent as the duly elected President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria is hereby affirmed.”

The court also dismissed Obi’s appeal, which raised the issue of Tinubu’s alleged double nomination of Vice-President Kashim Shettima. The court held that this issue had already been dealt with in its ruling on May 26.