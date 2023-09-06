Connect with us

News

PEPT Dismisses APM, Peter Obi’s Petitions Against Tinubu & APC

News Style

Naomi Campbell Launches A New Designing Adventure Featuring Nigerian — Victor Adewale Of VicNate

News

Tribunal Declares Natasha Akpoti Winner of Kogi Central Senatorial Election

Events News Promotions

Infinix Redefines Vlog Storytelling with Spectacular ZERO 30 Series Launch at Venice Film Festival

Beauty BN TV Events Movies & TV News Style

See How Osas Ighodaro Shut Down The 16th Annual Headies Awards Stage In MATOPEDA

Music News Promotions

Mr Eazi drops New Single “Advice” and Reveals Debut Solo Album Titled 'Evil Genius'

Events Inspired News Promotions

Breaking Inequalities Through Poetry: ProjectASHA Awards Female Poets via the Vweta Chadwick 2023 Poetry Prize

News

This Tech Group is Empowering Hearing-impaired Children in Northern Nigeria with Tech Skills

Music News Style

Tems Slays Luxe Fashion On 1 Of 5 ELLE UK October Edition Covers. Take A Look!

Events News Promotions

Get Ready for the Art of Technology Lagos 5.0: Navigating the Creative Economy and Digital Frontier | December 8th – 9th

News

PEPT Dismisses APM, Peter Obi’s Petitions Against Tinubu & APC

Avatar photo

Published

4 mins ago

 on

The Presidential Election Petition Court in Abuja has given its verdict on the petition filed by the Allied Peoples Movement (APM), contesting the legitimacy of President Tinubu‘s election. In a ruling delivered today, September 6, the court dismissed APM’s petition, for its “lack of merit and abuse of the court process.”

Heading the five-member panel, Justice Haruna Tsammani presided over the court’s judgment. He stated that the court lacked jurisdiction to address the alleged invalid nomination of Senator Kassim Shettima as the vice president, as it was a pre-election matter that should have been raised in the Federal High Court. Also, that the qualifications of candidates for election are clearly outlined in the constitution and cannot be challenged.

APM’s claims were found to lack concrete evidence, and the allegation of the APC not conducting a primary election for the vice president position was dismissed, as it falls within the president’s constitutional powers. Consequently, the petition was deemed without merit.

This development comes amid other ongoing petitions, notably, those filed by Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who secured the second position in the election results declared by INEC, and Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP), who came in third.

Meanwhile, the presidential election tribunal in Abuja also handed down its judgment on the petition filed by Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, challenging the integrity of the February 25 election. The tribunal, in a unanimous ruling, dismissed Obi’s petition.

According to Punch, Justice Abba Mohammed, one of the five justices presiding over the tribunal, reading the decision, stated that the petitioners had made generic allegations of irregularities against the respondents without specifying the specific polling units affected.

“The petitioners allege irregularities and will use spreadsheets, inspection reports, and forensic analysis as evidence in the trial. The documents promised by the petitioners were not attached to the petition and served on the respondents.”

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Star Features

#BNCampusSeries: Olatunji Wanted to Become Agriculture Minister Before University. Not Anymore

Sometimes, It Is Okay Not to Have an Opinion

Olamidotun Votu-Obada: What to Do When Choosing the Best Country for Relocation

Chaste Inegbedion: From B2C to B2B – The Evolution of Nigeria’s Startup Ecosystem

Smart Emmanuel: Key Insights and Strategies to Unlocking the Potential of Small Businesses
css.php