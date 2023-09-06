Connect with us

Naomi Campbell Launches A New Designing Adventure Featuring Nigerian — Victor Adewale Of VicNate

Naomi Campbell Launches A New Designing Adventure Featuring Nigerian — Victor Adewale Of VicNate

Legendary black supermodel — Naomi Campbell has announced the onset of her new adventure on the other side of the fashion industry’s magnificent catwalk featuring young Nigerian luxury designer — Victor Adewale, who is the creative director at VicNate and Jamaican Edvin Thompson.

Naomi stated on Instagram:

After 37 incredible years on the catwalk, I’m thrilled for the opportunity to share my latest adventure on the other side – as a designer! Especially during the start of NYFashionWeek!

The process has been a dream come true, for me and the young designers that are featured: @vicnateng and @edvinthompson and I couldn’t have done it without the incredible support of my friend, @iamalexavant, my team @desiree @lejenke @akeemjr @omarsteelejr @womenmanagementny @anglomomakeup @rio_hair @omarsteelejr ca.rlton21 @carla_sims and the amazing team at PLT, led by the visionary @Umarkamani.

Thank you, from the bottom of my heart, for making this collection a reality, changing the pace of fast fashion 💜🙏🏾

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Dr Naomi Campbell (@naomi)

Credit: @naomi 

