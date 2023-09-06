Connect with us

10 Workwear Outfits That Are Smart As They Are Stylish | Issue 186

Naomi Campbell Launches A New Designing Adventure Featuring Nigerian — Victor Adewale Of VicNate

Take A Closer Look At Ebuka Obi-Uchendu's Edgy Red Look For Last Sunday's #BBNaijaAllStars Eviction

Here’s Everyone Who Made it to GQ SA’s Best Dressed 2023 List!

See How 'Ololade mi, ASAKE' Stormed The 16th Annual Headies Awards In Eccentric Street Style

MUST SEE: Tecno Ghana Menswear Week 2023 Was Filled With Electrifying Street Style

See How Osas Ighodaro Shut Down The 16th Annual Headies Awards Stage In MATOPEDA

Naomi Campbell Dons A Hand-crafted Brass Frock By Nigerian Bubu Ogisi For Victoria's Secret

TGIF: Check Out these 11 Amazing Weekend Outfit Ideas from Kenyan BellaStylistas

Style Stars Are Back To Black On #BellaStylista: Issue 252

This edition features interesting outfits and looks for every woman and man regardless of personal style. In this edition, you’ll find all the style inspo needed for you to turn up at your office looking stylish and to stand out in the best ways possible. With style inspiration from our favourite celebrities and real-life career women and men, let us inspire your style!

This is the BNStyle Workwear Series – your weekly fix of workwear fashion. Check on real career women and men with real styles below. Consider this your guide to navigating chic, workwear style whenever, wherever.

For more workwear inspiration on Instagram, tap the Follow button @BellaNaijaStyle.

 

A post shared by Sylvanie🐈‍⬛ (@missbantu_)

 

A post shared by Jourdan Riane (@jourdanriane)

 

A post shared by Mo Abudu (@moabudu)

 

A post shared by • N A D E E M A • (@dimamthini)

 

A post shared by Damilola (@edaowofashion)

 

A post shared by Phindile Gwala (@pindy_gwala)

 

A post shared by Onyi Moss (@mossonyi)

 

A post shared by Busola (@bussymama)

