Take A Closer Look At Ebuka Obi-Uchendu’s Edgy Red Look For Last Sunday’s #BBNaijaAllStars Eviction
Last Sunday at the Big Brother Naija All Stars Live Eviction Show, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu took the game tempo higher in a custom red print suit layered with an embellished lacey wine top from Nigerian culturally attuned menswear label — Emmy Kasbit‘s custom spring-summer 23 collection tagged the “Dike Suit”.
The suit featured a relatively short-length blazer with one plain black side. Ebuka paired the look with glossy black shoes, lobe studs and an attractive crystal necklace. See below:
Ike and Seyi were evicted from the show while house guests — Prince and Lucy bid the house farewells.
Credits
Muse: @ebuka
Fit: @emmykasbit
Shots: @theoladayo
Location: @periwinkleresidences