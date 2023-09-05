Connect with us

Movies & TV Style

Take A Closer Look At Ebuka Obi-Uchendu's Edgy Red Look For Last Sunday's #BBNaijaAllStars Eviction

Movies & TV Scoop

#BNxBBNAIIStars: Omashola is the HOH for Week 7!

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Funke Akindele Takes Us Behind the Scenes of "A Tribe Called Judah”

Beauty BN TV Events Movies & TV News Style

See How Osas Ighodaro Shut Down The 16th Annual Headies Awards Stage In MATOPEDA

Movies Movies & TV

#BBNaijaAllStars: Ike & Seyi Have Been Evicted from Biggie's House

BN TV Comedy Movies & TV Nollywood

Watch the New Episode of "Visa On Arrival" | Watch

BN TV Comedy Movies & TV

Iya Barakat is Back & This Episode of “Teropi Secxxion” stars Layi Wasabi

Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

Lilian Afegbai and Bucci Franklin to Star as a Couple in Kemi Adetiba’s 'To Kill a Monkey'

Movies & TV Nollywood

Here’s Your First Look at Ramsey Nouah & Rita Dominic in Izu Ojukwu's "77: The FESTAC Conspiracy"

Movies Movies & TV Nollywood

Check Out the Official Poster for Kunle Afolayan's Film "Ijogbon"

Movies & TV

Take A Closer Look At Ebuka Obi-Uchendu’s Edgy Red Look For Last Sunday’s #BBNaijaAllStars Eviction

Avatar photo

Published

2 seconds ago

 on

Last Sunday at the Big Brother Naija All Stars Live Eviction Show, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu took the game tempo higher in a custom red print suit layered with an embellished lacey wine top from Nigerian culturally attuned menswear label — Emmy Kasbit‘s custom spring-summer 23 collection tagged the “Dike Suit”.

The suit featured a relatively short-length blazer with one plain black side. Ebuka paired the look with glossy black shoes, lobe studs and an attractive crystal necklace. See below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ebuka Obi-Uchendu (@ebuka)

Ike and Seyi were evicted from the show while house guests — Prince and Lucy bid the house farewells.

Credits

Muse: @ebuka
Fit: @emmykasbit
Shots: @theoladayo
Location: @periwinkleresidences

Looking for more African fashion and lifestyle updates? Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now!

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now! Connect with us! Send an email: [email protected] Follow us on Instagram: @bellanaijastyle

Star Features

Olamidotun Votu-Obada: What to Do When Choosing the Best Country for Relocation

Chaste Inegbedion: From B2C to B2B – The Evolution of Nigeria’s Startup Ecosystem

Smart Emmanuel: Key Insights and Strategies to Unlocking the Potential of Small Businesses

Money Matters With Nimi: Expensive Education is not Necessarily The Best for Your Child

Get a Glimpse into Kezia Agyeman-Boafo’s World of Modelling, Acting & Presenting in This Editon of “Doing Life With…”
css.php