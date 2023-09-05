Take A Closer Look At Ebuka Obi-Uchendu’s Edgy Red Look For Last Sunday’s #BBNaijaAllStars Eviction

Last Sunday at the Big Brother Naija All Stars Live Eviction Show, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu took the game tempo higher in a custom red print suit layered with an embellished lacey wine top from Nigerian culturally attuned menswear label — Emmy Kasbit‘s custom spring-summer 23 collection tagged the “Dike Suit”.

The suit featured a relatively short-length blazer with one plain black side. Ebuka paired the look with glossy black shoes, lobe studs and an attractive crystal necklace. See below:

Ike and Seyi were evicted from the show while house guests — Prince and Lucy bid the house farewells.

