Here’s Everyone Who Made it to GQ SA’s Best Dressed 2023 List!

Published

15 mins ago

 on

A glamorous gathering of South Africa’s most influential individuals and titans from various industries graced the prestigious GQ Best Dressed Awards, hosted at Mea Culpa in Johannesburg over the weekend.

The GQ Best Dressed Awards, a longstanding tradition, has consistently celebrated the crème de la crème of South African fashionistas over the years. In this year’s edition, winners were crowned across an impressive array of 13 distinct categories, including the special distinctions of Best Dressed Reader and Best Dressed On-Screen Personality, both handpicked by their esteemed readers.

Now in its 17th year and still flourishing, the awards ceremony paid homage to the epitome of style in the country, gathering some of South Africa’s most influential luminaries and industry powerhouses for a uniquely opulent and glittering event.

When outlining the prerequisites for earning a spot on the GQ Best Dressed list, GQ editor-in-chief Molife Kumona said:

As the landscape of personal style evolves, bringing the GQ Best Dressed Awards is always exciting. Every year we celebrate individuals whose style not only stands out but also inspires us to be more stylish.

In no specific order, below is this year’s GQ Best Dressed list.

Best Dressed Woman: Kefilwe Mabote

Best Dressed Woman: Kefilwe Mbote

Best Dressed Avant Garde Style: Swanky Jerry

Best Dressed Avant Garde Style: Swanky Jerry

Fashion Icon Award: The Trompies

Fashion Icon Award: The Trompies

Best Dressed Young Creative: African Ginger

Best Dressed Young Creative: African Ginger

Best Dressed Couple: Lamiez & Khuli Chana

Best Dressed Couple: Lamiez & Khuli Chana

Best Dressed Streetstyle: Dondelicious

Best Dressed Streetstyle: Dondelicious

Best Dressed Classic Style/ Man: Langa Mavuso

Best Dressed Classic Style/ Man: Langa Mavuso

Best Dressed Cultural Fashion Influence: Youngsta Cpt

Best Dressed Cultural Fashion Influence: Youngsta Cpt

Best Dressed Breakout Style: The “Broke Boys”

Best Dressed Breakout Style: The “Broke Boys”

Best Dressed Afro-Modern Style: Felipe Mazibuko

Best Dressed Afro-Modern Style: Felipe Mazibuko

Best Dressed Celebrity: Focalistic

Best Dressed Celebrity: Focalistic

Best Dressed Reader: Cwenga Hlanjwa

Best Dressed Reader: Cwenga Hlanjwa

Best Dressed On-Screen Personality: Vuyani, Adulting, played by Luthando Mthembu

Best Dressed On-Screen Personality: Vuyani, Adulting, played by Luthando Mthembu

 

 

 

 

