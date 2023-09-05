Here’s Everyone Who Made it to GQ SA’s Best Dressed 2023 List!

A glamorous gathering of South Africa’s most influential individuals and titans from various industries graced the prestigious GQ Best Dressed Awards, hosted at Mea Culpa in Johannesburg over the weekend.

The GQ Best Dressed Awards, a longstanding tradition, has consistently celebrated the crème de la crème of South African fashionistas over the years. In this year’s edition, winners were crowned across an impressive array of 13 distinct categories, including the special distinctions of Best Dressed Reader and Best Dressed On-Screen Personality, both handpicked by their esteemed readers.

Now in its 17th year and still flourishing, the awards ceremony paid homage to the epitome of style in the country, gathering some of South Africa’s most influential luminaries and industry powerhouses for a uniquely opulent and glittering event.

When outlining the prerequisites for earning a spot on the GQ Best Dressed list, GQ editor-in-chief Molife Kumona said: