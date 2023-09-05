Beauty
See How ‘Ololade mi, ASAKE’ Stormed The 16th Annual Headies Awards In Eccentric Street Style
YBNL mega hit singer/songwriter ASAKE fondly known as Mr. Money, stormed the 16th Annual Headies Awards in unconventional style, rocking an all-black military combat-aesthetic suit made up of wide-leg pants and a cargo blazer layered with a crisp white shirt and black tie, topped by an avantgarde face cap featuring his neoteric golden hairstyle beneath it.
Ololade mi Asake paired the eccentric look with intriguing earrings, a dark bone, a pair of black gloves and shoes to pick up 2 highly coveted awards at the event: The Next-Rated & Album Of The Year. Keep scrolling to explore his looks:
View this post on Instagram
Take a look at Mr. Money on the red carpet, hit the ▶ button below to watch:
View this post on Instagram
For his stage performance, the multi-award winning artiste switched into a luxe 2-piece featuring an embellished black bomber jacket and shorts paired with Michael Jackon-style white socks and black loafers, bougie goggles and stunning jewellery, see below:
Watch a sneak peek of ASAKE’s performance at the 16th Headies Awards, hit the ▶ button below:
View this post on Instagram
Credit: @asakemusic