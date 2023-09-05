Connect with us

See How 'Ololade mi, ASAKE' Stormed The 16th Annual Headies Awards In Eccentric Street Style

See How Osas Ighodaro Shut Down The 16th Annual Headies Awards Stage In MATOPEDA

Naomi Campbell Dons A Hand-crafted Brass Frock By Nigerian Bubu Ogisi For Victoria's Secret

Tems is Serving Major Hair & Makeup Inspo for Interview Magazine’s Latest Issue

A Week's Worth Of Trendy Outfit Inspirations From Black, Bold & Beautiful Sonia Tucker

#BBNaijaAllStars: Check Out These Fab All-Black ATAFO Looks From Alex 'Unusual'

Rachael Akua Will Show You How To Restyle Your Knotless Braids Into 6 Chic Looks | WATCH

5 Makeup Trends We Love, From Demure to Bold — You're Welcome

#BBNaijaAllStars: An Upclose Take At What Biggie's House Guests Wore To Make Their Ecstatic Entrances Last Night

#BBNaijaAllStars: 5 GenZ Baddie-themed Looks Ilebaye Odiniya Has Served On Instagram

Published

2 hours ago

 on

YBNL mega hit singer/songwriter ASAKE fondly known as Mr. Money, stormed the 16th Annual Headies Awards in unconventional style, rocking an all-black military combat-aesthetic suit made up of wide-leg pants and a cargo blazer layered with a crisp white shirt and black tie, topped by an avantgarde face cap featuring his neoteric golden hairstyle beneath it.

Ololade mi Asake paired the eccentric look with intriguing earrings, a dark bone, a pair of black gloves and shoes to pick up 2 highly coveted awards at the event: The Next-Rated & Album Of The Year. Keep scrolling to explore his looks:

Take a look at Mr. Money on the red carpet, hit the ▶ button below to watch:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by The Headies Awards (@the_headies)

For his stage performance, the multi-award winning artiste switched into a luxe 2-piece featuring an embellished black bomber jacket and shorts paired with Michael Jackon-style white socks and black loafers, bougie goggles and stunning jewellery, see below:

Watch a sneak peek of ASAKE’s performance at the 16th Headies Awards, hit the ▶ button below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaija)

Credit: @asakemusic

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now! Connect with us! Send an email: [email protected] Follow us on Instagram: @bellanaijastyle

