Teni Teams Up with SHUSHI for a Limited-Edition Eyewear Collection —Take a Look!



Afro-pop singer and songwriter Teni has collaborated with Abuja-based creative brand SHUSHI to launch a unique eyewear collection tagged SS23: SHUSHI x TENI. This limited-edition collection, launched on August 31, 2023, features a blend of Teni’s distinctive style and SHUSHI’s futuristic and minimalist design.

SS23: SHUSHI x TENI features two limited pieces: “Sugar Mummy” and Makanaki,” and only 200 pieces of these are available worldwide.

Inspired by Teni’s OG nickname “Makanaki”, these mid-rectangle frames have moulded nose pads for added comfort, UV protection, and dark-tinted lenses. The temples have wide arms with curved temple tips for a more secure fit.

According to Teni, the collaboration with SHUSHI on this collection is exciting because it is a perfect fit for her style and aura. Teni fell in love with SHUSHI’s designs when she was gifted the pink coral Alté pair from their first collection in 2019.

She’s particularly looking forward to seeing how people style the pieces from the collection. Her partnership with Shushiki marks a significant step towards merging the realms of artistry, design, and fashion in an unprecedented way. The collection made its debut on the big screens through Teni’s colourful video for “Lanke.”

On working with Teni on this project, the founder of SHUSHI, Aisha Sambo, said,

We’re thrilled to be working with Teni on this collection. It’s been in the works for some time now, and this collab is inspired by both our cultural heritage and the fun-loving youthfulness of young African creatives. She’s a true street fashion icon—the original sugar mummy of the world. We’re honoured to have her be a part of our brand, and we’re a part of her story now.

The collaboration is a unique fit for both Teni and SHUSHI, who are both known for their bold and confident eclectic styles. The collection is sure to be a hit with fans of both brands.

SHUSHI’s design language reflects a theme for each collection. While their first collection aimed to pay tribute to and salute the Alté fashion and music community, this recent collection drew inspiration from the essence, style, and evolution of Teni the Entertainer. Thus, welcoming you to own a part of this music-fashion collabo.

Sugar Mummy from SS23: SHUSHI x TENI was designed to make a bold fashion statement while offering eye protection. With sleek and compact frames, these unisex-coloured eyewear are fragile; however, they are made with premium textures: steel metallic frames and UV-protected lenses.

The tiny silhouette is available in five colours (black, white, pink, blue, and green), named after their Yoruba and Hausa given names. An intriguing piece of coloured fabric is delicately placed on one side of the lens.

According to the brand, “Sugar Mummy is the essence and bridge between masculine and feminine energy. We envision the owner of this limited edition piece as an independent individual, finding balance while still being celebrated in their community as someone with a strong sense of self. It’s time to burst out of your bubble to create opportunities for a lifetime, spreading happiness and love.”

TENI and SHUSHI’s collar collection is now available for purchase at shushiofficial.com and in stores in 5 colours (black, white, pink, green, and blue) at their stocklist with 41 Luxe in Abuja and Lagos.