Connect with us

Movies & TV Scoop

#BNxBBNAIIStars: Omashola is the HOH for Week 7!

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Funke Akindele Takes Us Behind the Scenes of "A Tribe Called Judah”

Beauty Events Movies & TV News Style

See How Osas Ighodaro Shut Down The 16th Annual Headies Awards Stage In MATOPEDA

Movies Movies & TV

#BBNaijaAllStars: Ike & Seyi Have Been Evicted from Biggie's House

BN TV Comedy Movies & TV Nollywood

Watch the New Episode of "Visa On Arrival" | Watch

BN TV Comedy Movies & TV

Iya Barakat is Back & This Episode of “Teropi Secxxion” stars Layi Wasabi

Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

Lilian Afegbai and Bucci Franklin to Star as a Couple in Kemi Adetiba’s 'To Kill a Monkey'

Movies & TV Nollywood

Here’s Your First Look at Ramsey Nouah & Rita Dominic in Izu Ojukwu's "77: The FESTAC Conspiracy"

Movies Movies & TV Nollywood

Check Out the Official Poster for Kunle Afolayan's Film "Ijogbon"

Movies & TV Scoop

Saturday is the First Nigeria Cinema Day— Here's How to Watch a Movie for Just ₦‎1000!

Movies & TV

#BNxBBNAIIStars: Omashola is the HOH for Week 7!

Avatar photo

Published

16 hours ago

 on


We are into week seven of the Big Brother Naija All Stars, and it’s been a week of drama and twists. Four housemates were evicted during the  Sunday night’s live eviction show.

After the HOH games on Monday, Omashola, one of the houseguests, emerged as the head of house. He picked Ceec, Ilebaye, Whitemoney, and Mercy Eke as his BFFs.

Adekunle received immunity from possible eviction this week in the “Black Envelope” challenge, while Kim Oprah‘s envelope read “As you were”. Whitemoney, on the other hand, got an automatic nomination for possible eviction this week.

The housemates up for eviction this week are Ilebaye, KimOprah, Venita, and Doyin.

See highlights below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaija)

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Star Features

Chaste Inegbedion: From B2C to B2B – The Evolution of Nigeria’s Startup Ecosystem

Smart Emmanuel: Key Insights and Strategies to Unlocking the Potential of Small Businesses

Money Matters With Nimi: Expensive Education is not Necessarily The Best for Your Child

Get a Glimpse into Kezia Agyeman-Boafo’s World of Modelling, Acting & Presenting in This Editon of “Doing Life With…”

Laetitia Mugerwa: On Balancing Human Rights and International Relations
css.php