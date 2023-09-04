BNxBBNAIIStars: Omashola is the HOH for Week 7!



We are into week seven of the Big Brother Naija All Stars, and it’s been a week of drama and twists. Four housemates were evicted during the Sunday night’s live eviction show.

After the HOH games on Monday, Omashola, one of the houseguests, emerged as the head of house. He picked Ceec, Ilebaye, Whitemoney, and Mercy Eke as his BFFs.

Adekunle received immunity from possible eviction this week in the “Black Envelope” challenge, while Kim Oprah‘s envelope read “As you were”. Whitemoney, on the other hand, got an automatic nomination for possible eviction this week.

The housemates up for eviction this week are Ilebaye, KimOprah, Venita, and Doyin.

See highlights below:

Ilebaye nominated Venita, KimOprah and Pere for possible eviction this week. Neo nominated Kimoprah, Ilebaye and Angel Cee-C nominated Ilebaye, Doyin and Soma Doyin nominated Kimoprah, Venita and Soma Venita nominated Doyin, Alex and Mercy

Adekunle nominated Mercy, Alex and Doyin for possible eviction this week. Angel nominated KimOprah, Venita and Doyin Pere nominated Alex, Ilebaye and Neo Mercy Eke nominated Neo, Doyin and KimOprah

Alex nominated Neo, Doyin, and Venita for possible eviction this week. Whitemoney nominated Cee-C, Ilebaye and Venita Cross nominated Soma, Cee-C and Ilebaye Soma nominated Doyin, KimOprah and Mercy

As a house guest, Omashola cannot nominate housemates for possible eviction this week, but he'd have picked Soma if he could. The nomination session is now over.