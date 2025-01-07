New Season, New Conversations: Amanda Dara is Back with Open Up Podcast Season 2

TV host and actress Amanda Dara is back with an exciting new season of her “Open Up Podcast, ” launching on the 9th of January.

After a successful first season, Amanda is taking things to the next level with raw, honest conversations that cover everything from personal struggles to healing and life lessons. As Amanda herself says:

Season 2 is not just about conversations; it’s about connecting, healing, and sharing real stories that remind us we’re never alone.



In the upcoming season, Amanda is joined by a range of guests, including Reality TV star Venita Akpofure, media personality Pamilerin Adegoke, event planner Funke Bucknor, and more.

Check out the sneak peek of what’s coming up below: