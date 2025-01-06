Follow Cooking With Ijey’s Guide to Making Soft and Fluffy Fish Roll Buns

Cooking With Ijey’s Nigerian fish roll buns recipe offers a simple way to enjoy this beloved snack. The sardine filling is full of flavour, combining ingredients like chopped onions, curry powder, paprika, oregano, thyme, chicken bouillon, and blended pepper, creating a rich, savoury mix that pairs perfectly with the soft, fluffy dough.

The dough, made with warm milk, flour, yeast, sugar, and vegetable oil, provides a light, airy base that complements the filling. The method is easy to follow, ensuring that everyone can confidently prepare these fish roll buns.

This recipe is a great option for snacks or as part of a meal.

Check out the full recipe below: