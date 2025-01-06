Connect with us

BN TV Music

Did You Miss These Timeless Classics by Majek Fashek and Ras Kimono? Watch!

BN TV Cuisine

Bring Ghana to Your Kitchen with Sweet Adjeley’s Ga Kenkey & Shito Recipe

BN TV Inspired Scoop

Denzel Washington Just Added 'Presidential Medal of Freedom Recipient' from Joe Biden to His Legacy

BN TV Relationships Scoop Sweet Spot

Johnny Drille & Rima Just Shared the Most Beautiful Wedding Vow Clip to Mark their 3rd Anniversary

BN TV Relationships

Class of 2025, Laju Iren Has Practical Advice to Guide You to the Altar

BN TV Cuisine

Craving Spicy? Try Cooking With Ijey’s Assorted Beef Pepper Soup

BN TV Music

Theophilus Sunday's “Delay” is a Reflection on God’s Timing | Watch the Visuals

BN TV Cuisine

This One-Pot Beef Stew Recipe By Lizzy Mathis is Everything Your Weekend Deserves

BN TV Living Movies & TV Scoop

Meghan Markle Kicks Off 2025 with New Netflix Series "With Love, Meghan" | Watch the Trailer

Beauty BN TV Culture Events Music Relationships Style Sweet Spot

Rotimi & Vanessa Mdee Celebrate the New Year in Regal Afrocentric Style, Have a Look

BN TV

Did You Miss These Timeless Classics by Majek Fashek and Ras Kimono? Watch!

Avatar photo

Published

1 hour ago

 on

Some songs don’t just age — they only get better with time. Nigerian reggae legends and former bandmates in “The Jastix,” Majek Fashek and Ras Kimono, certainly made those kinds of tracks. “Send Down The Rain,” “Gimme Like Sugar,” and more. These aren’t just songs; they’re memories that still resonate today.

Whether you’re here for the nostalgia or discovering these classics for the first time, we’ve got a collection of iconic tracks that take you back to a time when reggae wasn’t just music, but a movement.

Hit play below and relive those moments

So long” – Majek Fashek

Rhumba Stylee” – Ras Kimono

Send Down The Rain” – Majek Fashek

Under Pressure II” – Ras Kimono

Holy Spirit” – Majek Fashek

Natty Get Jail” –  Ras Kimono

Little Patience” – Majek Fashek

Gimme Likkie Sugar” – Ras Kimono

Religion is Politics” – Majek Fashek

Kimono Dem Want” – Ras Kimono

See more here:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaija)

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php