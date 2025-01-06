Did You Miss These Timeless Classics by Majek Fashek and Ras Kimono? Watch!

Some songs don’t just age — they only get better with time. Nigerian reggae legends and former bandmates in “The Jastix,” Majek Fashek and Ras Kimono, certainly made those kinds of tracks. “Send Down The Rain,” “Gimme Like Sugar,” and more. These aren’t just songs; they’re memories that still resonate today.

Whether you’re here for the nostalgia or discovering these classics for the first time, we’ve got a collection of iconic tracks that take you back to a time when reggae wasn’t just music, but a movement.

Hit play below and relive those moments

“So long” – Majek Fashek

“Rhumba Stylee” – Ras Kimono

“Send Down The Rain” – Majek Fashek

“Under Pressure II” – Ras Kimono

“Holy Spirit” – Majek Fashek

“Natty Get Jail” – Ras Kimono

“Little Patience” – Majek Fashek

“Gimme Likkie Sugar” – Ras Kimono

“Religion is Politics” – Majek Fashek

“Kimono Dem Want” – Ras Kimono

See more here: