Music

Cobhams Asuquo's Birthday Look Is Giving Major Cinematic Energy | See Photos

Published

5 hours ago

 on

Ace musician, producer, and songwriter Cobhams Asuquo is celebrating his 44th birthday with a bold and stylish photoshoot.

In the photos, Cobhams wears a striking long black robe with colourful fringes accentuating the hemline, wrist cuffs, and shoulders. The outfit gives off a regal, cinematic vibe, paired perfectly with a black hat, dark sunglasses, and silver jewelry to complete the look.

The mastermind behind the soundtracks for “Everybody Loves Jenifa” and the Christmas rom-com “Christmas in Lagos” added a playful touch to his post, captioning the photos, “Year wey go sweet na January 6 we dey know. Happy birthday to me.”

Check out his statement-making birthday photos below

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Cobhams Asuquo (@cobhamsasuquo)

