10 Songs by the Iconic Majek Fashek to Celebrate his Life

Majekodunmi Fasheke, popularly known as Majek Fashek, best known for the 1988 album “Prisoner of Conscience“, which included the multiple award-winning singles “Send Down the Rain“, has passed on.

In recent years, the singer has been battling a terrible illness. Majek Fashek became gravely ill last October, and was rushed to London on August 24, 2019, after a brief admission at a Lagos hospital.

The sad news of his death was passed on by his manager, Omenka Uzoma Day, via Instagram. He said:

Today been having pressure calls,well it is true that the African No 1 Legendary ICON has gone to be with the LORD his Maker,

Let celebrate him ,his achievements and his family,what ever decisions made by his immediate family will be notify.

Nigerians have since taken to Twitter to celebrate the icon.

At last he rests:

He escapes the life that held him captive.

He escapes a world where talented people are milked till nothing is left;

Where no vice can touch him But we won't forget you

As younger people, your music moved our feet & gladdened our souls.

Sleep Well, Majek Fashek pic.twitter.com/RlBq6hEISm — Lauretta Onochie (@Laurestar) June 2, 2020

Majek fashek – I Come from the Ghetto ( 2 ) https://t.co/ehTu9F17K4 via @YouTube — Don Eazi (@mreazi) June 1, 2020

Send down the rain 🌧 RIP Majek Fashek 🙏❤️ pic.twitter.com/fG2UlcfnLT — Okiki (@djkaywise) June 2, 2020

Rest In Peace to the legend Majek Fashek and thanks to him for the great childhood music memories!!! Had a pretty engaging #RubbinMinds interview with him 6 years ago… pic.twitter.com/tNhcw7odRS — Ebuka Obi-Uchendu (@Ebuka) June 2, 2020

🎶The sky looks misty and cloudy looks like the rain's gonna fall today. 🎶

RIP Majek Fashek… I pray you finally rest well. Thank you for the great songs. Thank you for using your talent to bring smiles on our faces.. Sun rè

🙏🙏 — Kate Henshaw (@HenshawKate) June 2, 2020

Some years ago I met Majek Fashek near a train station in New York b4 he returned to Nigeria.He was a shadow of d man many of us loved decades ago.Majek rode thru a rough & dangerous terrain in Life.He tried to pick up & now is gone.He was an unforgettable https://t.co/BEp0MYorJr — Senator Shehu Sani (@ShehuSani) June 2, 2020

Majek Fashek. Rest in peace. Peace to the fallen. 💔🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/vJzclRzLxy — Joey Akan (@JoeyAkan) June 2, 2020

My first memory of Majek was my parents coming back from Lekki Sunsplash in ‘89 with the Prisoner of Concience and I & I Experience vinyls. Great music from A true legend 🙏🏾 RIP Majek Fashek pic.twitter.com/VfbbJFgjOz — Dr SID (@IamDrSID) June 2, 2020

As you find sudden love for Majek Fashek & play his songs on air now that he is dead, remember to play songs of some other older artists while they are still alive 😑#RIPMajekFashek — RUGGEDMAN (@RuggedyBaba) June 2, 2020

One of the most memorable experiences of my childhood was watching Majek Fashek perform Send Down The Rain. And it did rain shortly after. I was stunned.

Such a long life. Such a short life. So much gained. So much wasted. I'll remember his music. — Elnathan John (@elnathan_john) June 2, 2020

Rest in Peace Majek Fashek. A Nigerian global cultural icon when it was hardest to be one. Prayers to everyone he left behind. https://t.co/7XSwG8oqC4 — JJ. Omojuwa (@Omojuwa) June 2, 2020

It's only right that Majek Fashek goes home when it's raining. RIP King… The heaven finally get their weatherman pic.twitter.com/XPkqg2u1rz — Imoh Umoren (@TheImoh) June 2, 2020

Honestly i never get to listen to Majek Fashek music until today, growing up i used to think he's some random rasta man from jamaica, waking up to the death news of one of the iconic individual to put african music on the global map is outbreaking 💔, may his soul rest in peace🙏🏾 — OMOTAYO Of Lagos 🇳🇬 (@Tee_Classiquem1) June 2, 2020

Only Olamide supported Majek Fashek financially when he was ill but now RIP Legend, RIP #RainMaker is flying everywhere. Hyp for tha Hyp for tha hyp for tha hyp po po pic.twitter.com/Wh8cqnsBq0 — Kamal Rahman (@KamalOfIwo) June 2, 2020

Fly high with the angels. Majek Fashek. LEGEND 🦅 🦅 pic.twitter.com/bwQiv2rqIV — Only Wizkid (@OnlyWizkid) June 2, 2020

You fought a good fight..

Rest In Peace Majek Fashek..#RIPMajekFashek pic.twitter.com/8fRvr04Ubv — Abayomi 🌹 (@ajajuappenation) June 2, 2020

June 16th 1992, an Iconic reggae legend performs the hit single, 'So Long' at the 'Late Night with David Letterman' show. His name is Majek Fashek (Rest in Peace 💔) pic.twitter.com/CM8EGnefXJ — Amarachi (@Lepeyasky) June 2, 2020

R.I.P my big brother, Mr. Majekodunmi Fasheke (aka Majek Fashek), the ‘Rain Maker’ and extraordinarily gifted musician. They don’t make them like you anymore. Your remake of the song Hotel California remains one of my favorites and, of course, the ever green, Send Down the Rain! https://t.co/pBp8oT8Bbv — Festus Keyamo, SAN (@fkeyamo) June 2, 2020

1991: So long

🎙: Majek Fashek Majekodunmi Fasheke, popularly known as Majek Fashek (Ma-je-ko-dun-mi Ifa-kii-she-eke), best known in Nigeria for the 1988 album Prisoner of Conscience, which included the multiple award-winning single "Send Down the Rain". pic.twitter.com/I307SE7G77 — Oluwashina Okeleji (@oluwashina) June 2, 2020

In celebration of the music icon, here are 10 songs you should listen to today.

Send Down the Rain

Holy Spirit

Religion Na Politics

Redemption Song

Mother

Our Father

Hey Rastaman

Free Africa, Free Mandela

I’ve Got The Feeling

Give Thanks

Photo Credit: official_majekfashek