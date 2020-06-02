Connect with us

10 Songs by the Iconic Majek Fashek to Celebrate his Life

BellaNaija.com

Published

5 hours ago

 on

Majekodunmi Fasheke, popularly known as Majek Fashek, best known for the 1988 album “Prisoner of Conscience“, which included the multiple award-winning singles “Send Down the Rain“, has passed on.

In recent years, the singer has been battling a terrible illness. Majek Fashek became gravely ill last October, and was rushed to London on August 24, 2019, after a brief admission at a Lagos hospital.

The sad news of his death was passed on by his manager, Omenka Uzoma Day, via Instagram. He said:

Today been having pressure calls,well it is true that the African No 1 Legendary ICON has gone to be with the LORD his Maker,
Let celebrate him ,his achievements and his family,what ever decisions made by his immediate family will be notify.

Nigerians have since taken to Twitter to celebrate the icon.

In celebration of the music icon, here are 10 songs you should listen to today.

Send Down the Rain

Holy Spirit

 

Religion Na Politics

 

Redemption Song

 

Mother

 

Our Father

 

Hey Rastaman

 

Free Africa, Free Mandela

 

I’ve Got The Feeling

 

Give Thanks

 

Photo Credit: official_majekfashek

1 Comment

  1. Temi Tope

    June 2, 2020 at 11:23 am

    Deep Sadness! May Your Soul Rest in Peace!
    He was very talented. Very Sad day today.

