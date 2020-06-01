Connect with us

Tonight's #BBNaija "Pepper Dem" Reunion Show was all about the Highlights

A New Season of Ndani TV's "Phases" is On the Way!

There's So Much More to Know About Comedian Mr Macaroni

I'm Having the Time of My Life - TBoss talks Motherhood on this Episode of Rubbin' Minds

Clarence Peters has a New Vlog Series for Aspiring Filmmakers

Your Kids will Really Love this Animated Series Showcasing the Beauty & Magic of Africa

This Short Film "Isolation" is Raising Awareness on Coronavirus & the Importance of Staying Safe

Binge Watch this Classic Mount Zion Movie “Haunting Shadows” | #BNMovieFeature

Will Alhaji Salleh learn any lesson? Find Out on this Episode of "The Chronicles"

This Episode of Kunle Afolayan's Film Masterclass is All About Cinematography

BellaNaija.com

Published

13 seconds ago

 on

The #BBNaija Pepper Dem reunion show is officially on!

The show started last night, Monday, June 1 and is expected to air every day until Thursday, June 4.

The show reintroduces the 26 housemates – Avala, Isilomo, Thelma, Esther, Tuoyo, Mercy, Tacha, Venita, Cindy, Frodd, Elozonam, Diane, Gedoni, Omashola, Ella, Jeff, Nelson, Sir Dee, Ike, Mike, Khafi, Seyi, Kim Oprah, Jackye, Joe, and Enkay.

The first 1-hour show took us back into all the drama in the house with food fights, stolen BBNaija coins, the love, arena games, the tears, the parties and more. It was good seeing all our favorite housemates back on the screen… the memories just came rushing back.

This was a teaser of all the drama we can expect in the next 3 episodes of the reunion show.

One important detail about this year’s reunion show is that the housemates will not all be in the studio, so as to practice social distancing. There will be some housemates in the studio while others will connect digitally, with video calls.

Among the first ten housemates in the studio were Seyi, Kim Oprah, Ike, Frodd, Omashola, Mercy, Tacha, and Venita.

Here are some major highlights from tonight’s show:

BellaNaija.com

