Ella & Jude Are Two Pharmacists Who Found Love — Enjoy Their Pre-wedding Shoot!

Who says you can’t find love in your line of work? Ella and Jude sure did, and it’s been a beautiful ride ever since.

Their journey began three years ago, just after Ella had finished an exhausting exam. Jude showed up, complimented her eyes, and in that moment, all the fatigue melted away. They kept in touch and soon discovered a love that was effortless, true, and deeply rooted in friendship. Now, they’re writing a beautiful new chapter together, and we couldn’t be more excited for them. Their pre-wedding shoot is all shades of stunning and we’re certain you’ll love every frame!

Enjoy their pre-wedding shoot and love story below:

How we met

By the bride, Ella:

On October 4th, 2022, I endured a long and exhausting Pharmacy board examination that seemed to stretch on for hours. By the time it was over, I felt completely drained and knew I must have looked it too. Just as I was gathering my thoughts, a young man approached me. We exchanged some friendly words, and then he said something that took me by surprise: “I love the sparkle in your eyes.” In that moment, I forgot about my fatigue and found myself smiling genuinely.

What followed was unexpected, he introduced himself as a pharmacist and I was amazed because he looked it , pharmacists are known to dress very well. So we exchanged contact information and began to stay in touch. For him, it was love at first sight, and he remained wonderfully consistent in his affection. I, too, began to realize just how deeply I was falling for him. It became clear to me that he was the man of my dreams. I can’t help but feel an overwhelming sense of excitement about our future together—it promises to be nothing short of amazing, because Love is the best prescription and we’ve found our perfect dose.

