It All Started on Instagram and Now, It’s Happy Ever After For Kosi and Ekoh!

Some love stories are simply meant to be, and Kosi and Ekoh’s journey is proof that fate has a beautiful way of bringing two hearts together.

They crossed paths on the streets of Instagram, and though they lost touch for a while, Cupid clearly had a sweeter plan in store. They reconnected at a mutual friend’s place, and in that moment, it was impossible to deny the connection. Now, these two are set to spend the rest of their lives together, and we couldn’t be more thrilled! Their pre-wedding photos are a breath of fresh air — every frame is bursting with love and will leave you wanting more. 😍

Enjoy their pre-wedding shoot and love story below:

How we met

By the Kosi and Ekoh:

With careful precision, fate orchestrated a beautiful love story for us. Our paths first crossed on Instagram in 2016, but life carried us in different directions until, by sheer serendipity, we met again at a friend’s place. At that moment, everything just clicked. The foundation of our love is built on friendship and unwavering commitment – a bond so special, it’s clear that God took His time with us. Since that day, our journey has been a perfect blend of adventure and quiet moments — deep conversations that stretch into the night, playful banter that fills the air with laughter, and spontaneous escapades that turn into cherished memories. We’ve come to realize that love isn’t just found in grand gestures but in the small, everyday moments that make life truly extraordinary.

Credits

Bride: @kosiofodile

Groom: @ekoh_s

Stylist: @renegaya_

Planner: @etaleventsng

Purple Dress: @cinnamonlagos

Makeup: @elamorprobeauty

Hair: @raphaelmaria

Photography: @fisayoainaphotography.ng

Creative direction: @k21media

Yellow dress: @rendollofficial