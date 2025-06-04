Connect with us

Weddings

It All Started on Instagram and Now, It’s Happy Ever After For Kosi and Ekoh!

Sweet Spot Weddings

Ella & Jude Are Two Pharmacists Who Found Love — Enjoy Their Pre-wedding Shoot!

Sweet Spot Weddings

Temi and Temi Met in Church and Had a Destination Wedding in Portugal!

Scoop Sweet Spot Weddings

All the Moments You Missed from Juma Jux & Priscilla Ojo’s Fairy-Tale Wedding in Tanzania

Weddings

Love and Perfect Timings! Enjoy Beauty & Joshua's Vintage-Themed Pre-wedding Shoot

Weddings

Have an Exciting Weekend With These Amazing Features From #BellaNaijaWeddings Weekly

Sweet Spot Weddings

Bask in the Beauty of Culture With Tiana and Moses' Yoruba Trad | WATCH

Scoop Sweet Spot Weddings

Juma Jux and Priscilla Ojo’s Wedding Reception First Look Has Us Falling in Love

Weddings

From Strangers to Friends, Now Lovers! Here's How Seun & Tolu Came To Be!

Weddings

Love, Beauty & Everything Nice – Here's Your #BellaNaijaWeddings Weekly Roundup

Weddings

It All Started on Instagram and Now, It’s Happy Ever After For Kosi and Ekoh!

Avatar photo

Published

38 minutes ago

 on

Some love stories are simply meant to be, and Kosi and Ekoh’s journey is proof that fate has a beautiful way of bringing two hearts together.

They crossed paths on the streets of Instagram, and though they lost touch for a while, Cupid clearly had a sweeter plan in store. They reconnected at a mutual friend’s place, and in that moment, it was impossible to deny the connection. Now, these two are set to spend the rest of their lives together, and we couldn’t be more thrilled! Their pre-wedding photos are a breath of fresh air — every frame is bursting with love and will leave you wanting more. 😍

Enjoy their pre-wedding shoot and love story below:

  

How we met
By the Kosi and Ekoh:

With careful precision, fate orchestrated a beautiful love story for us. Our paths first crossed on Instagram in 2016, but life carried us in different directions until, by sheer serendipity, we met again at a friend’s place. At that moment, everything just clicked. The foundation of our love is built on friendship and unwavering commitment – a bond so special, it’s clear that God took His time with us. Since that day, our journey has been a perfect blend of adventure and quiet moments — deep conversations that stretch into the night, playful banter that fills the air with laughter, and spontaneous escapades that turn into cherished memories. We’ve come to realize that love isn’t just found in grand gestures but in the small, everyday moments that make life truly extraordinary.

             

Credits

Bride@kosiofodile
Groom@ekoh_s
Stylist@renegaya_
Planner@etaleventsng
Purple Dress@cinnamonlagos
Makeup: @elamorprobeauty
Hair@raphaelmaria
Photography@fisayoainaphotography.ng
Creative direction@k21media
Yellow dress@rendollofficial

For more weddings, love stories, pre-weddings, and wedding planning tips & inspo,
visit www.bellanaijaweddings.com

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

We love weddings as much as you do – get in touch! Click Here for Real BN Weddings: http://www.bellanaija.com/tag/real-weddings/ E-mail: [email protected] Website: www.bellanaijaweddings.com Instagram: BellaNaijaWeddings | Instagram for #AsoEbiBella: AsoEbiBella Twitter: BellaNaijaWed FB: BellaNaijaWeddings Pinterest: BellaNaijaWed

css.php