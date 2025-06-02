Temi and Temi Met in Church and Had a Destination Wedding in Portugal!

Today is all about Temi and Temi, two namesakes who found love in church. The moment he saw her, he knew she was the one.

He seized the opportunity to strike up a conversation, and they instantly clicked! What followed was friendship, then love, and after a magical proposal in London, they chose to have their dream destination wedding in the charming city of Braga, Portugal.

Their wedding was a beautiful display of love, surrounded by breathtaking views and pure joy! The lovebirds looked absolutely stunning, and the chemistry between them was impossible to miss. Each frame of their wedding photos captures a fairytale come to life… you sure want to take in all the beauty as you scroll.

Enjoy their wedding photos and love story below:

Their love story as shared by Temi:

I never believed in love at first sight — until I saw her. It was a bright Sunday morning in late summer 2022, and I walked into church, and there was this beautiful being sitting in the row in front of me. There was just something so captivating about her. I turned to my friend and whispered, “That’s my babe, that’s my person!”. He smiled and said, “Go talk to her after service”. I mustered up the courage to talk to her after the service, and her smile, her voice, everything about her was almost perfect (the only thing remaining was my ring on her finger 😀), and to discover we shared the same name, I was convinced we belonged together.

Temi came through with that striking bridal glow 😍

We connected immediately; we became best friends and gist partners before love swept us up completely. It wasn’t long before I proposed. Well, you wouldn’t be reading this if she didn’t say yes. The biggest YES ever! Since we both love traveling, a destination wedding felt just right. We can’t wait to share the rest of our lives together, and our wedding celebration with you. You know that feeling when you fall in love with your best friend!

When the squad is a lit one

Let’s check out the dapper groom and his squad!

Of love and style

Let’s take in the beauty of this decor

Let’s begin with the bridal party entrance

Here comes the dapper groom!

Here comes the bride!

Time to be joined together in holy matrimony 😍

Officially Mr and Mrs!

We can’t get enough of these lovebirds 😍

A stunning couple and a lit squad!

It’s a sweet ride to forever!

It’s wedding reception o’clock!

Let the fun begin!

Lovebirds came with the energy!

The second outfit slay we signed up for!

Talk about a magical ambience 😍

It’s after-party o’clock!

It’s all fun from here!

