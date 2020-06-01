Scoop
You can still lend Your Voice & Demand Justice for Uwa, Tina & Jennifer even with Social Media
As Nigeria continues to protest against injustice, violence against women and police brutality, many celebrities are using their platforms to decry the killing of Tina, Uwa, rape of Jennifer, and other unknown victims.
While people in Benin have rallied together calling on the government and security agency, demanding justice for the death of Uwa, many Nigerians have also joined the protest via social media.
Guys, this is not the time to stay silent!
Your voice matters, and it can still be heard even from the comfort of your home. You can join the online protest. It’s the least we can do from home.
Check out how people are ensuring Jennifer, Uwa and Tina get the justice they deserve.
View this post on Instagram
I saw a thread on Twitter, different ladies writing about their traumatic rape experiences. I can’t begin to imagine how these women feel. The pain they suffered and are suffering mentally everyday. It is so heartbreaking. I believe every rapist deserves to die. If you are a rapist out there and you see this, you should be ashamed of yourself and I want you to know that one day you will pay for your barbaric crimes. This goes to rape apologists too and those that know a rapist and is protecting them. SHAME ON YOU. #saynotorape #JusticeforUwa #JusticeforTina #WeAreTired
View this post on Instagram
My heart bleeds. Uwa and Tina’s lives have been cut short because we’ve raised and enabled a generation of men who believe women should be exploited not protected. We’ve enabled powerdrunk senseless men with uniforms and weapons. We are not allowed to sit down there and say “not all men” fuck that! All men are responsible. Your brother’s heart is desperately wicked and you have enabled it, wether in catcalling or in objectification. We have enabled it. Not waiting on the government to do anything, don’t want to set myself up for further disappointment. I pray we raise better sons and enable better men.
STOP RAPING OUR WOMEN ‼️
STOP MAKING EXCUSES FOR RAPISTS ‼️#SayNoToRape #justiceforjennifer #JusticeForUwa pic.twitter.com/GNjYIuqrMI
— Nigerian Adele 👩🏻🦳 🏴☠️ (@BlaqBonez) June 1, 2020
Join the protest! Lend your voices and platforms! WOMEN EVERYWHERE ARE TIRED! No means no! We demand justice and we are sick and tired of our rapists and abusers getting away with it. #SayNoToRape#WeAreTired #JusticeForUwa pic.twitter.com/wfMnI93MLA
— Youtube : Cassandra Collins (@cassy_collins_) June 1, 2020
#JusticeForUwa protest in Benin, today.
Thank you to the organizers.
We would not stop demanding for justice. pic.twitter.com/ZHlsMcf7Z2
— Mirabel Centre(SARC) (@MirabelCentreNG) June 1, 2020
Stop Rape ! It’s wrong !
It’s traumatic ! It’s unacceptable ! #JusticeForUwa #justiceforjennifer pic.twitter.com/4ylBfIgelP
— Bella Kanbai 💀🦋 (@Bella_Ayomobi) June 1, 2020
View this post on Instagram
I stand against rape, racism, police brutality, tribalism and all forms of atrocities to human right 💔💔🖤. No platform is too small to lend your voice. Please spread the word. #enoughisenough #saynotorape #wearetired #nomeansno #blacklivesmatter #alllivesmatter #stoppolicebrutality #justiceforgeorgefloyd #justicefortina #justiceforuwa #justiceforjennifer
Guys, please join in on this online protest. It’s the least we can do from home. Take it to all your socials. Tag any government officials who need to know or celebrities who can amplify. #WeAreTired #justiceforjennifer #JusticeForUwa #ActuallyICan#MyBodyMyChoice pic.twitter.com/X0vbW46YlM
— ebele. (@ebelee_) June 1, 2020
We live in a county that doesn't protect women. A country that has laws that don't protect women. A country that disregards women. #WeAreTired #justiceforjennifer #JusticeForUwa #StopKillingUs #justicefortina #StopRapingWomen pic.twitter.com/ny0Tzga564
— RIHANAT🌶 (PROTECT US STOP KILLING US) (@rihanat_sona) June 1, 2020
Stop Rape! Just stop#justiceforjennifer#JusticeForUwa pic.twitter.com/GivLHgWBJK
— Aproko Doctor™ (@aproko_doctor) June 1, 2020
View this post on Instagram
It’s extremely sickening how I come to the internet everyday and I see at least one case of rape or some other form of sexual abuse. What even upsets me more is when I hear people make comments trying to justify this horrific act with comments like “but what were you wearing?” “what were you doing there?” “But you didn’t scream, you stayed there” “you didn’t push them” “did you have anything to drink?”. If you’re reading this and you’ve at some point made such comments to a victim of sexual abuse, please don’t ever do it again. Our society today needs to learn to blame the rapists and not victims. #nomeansno #consentiskey #rapeawareness #womenempowerment #consentculture #wearetired #women #men # rapeisrape #sexualassaultawareness #justicefortina #justiceforuwa #nothingjustifiesrape #girlwiththesign #mybodymychoice #saynotorape #stoprapingus
View this post on Instagram
We have had enough of this sick rape culture. NO MEANS NO. Don’t try to coerce me into saying YES! Dead that sense of entitlement to a woman’s body. The only reason for RAPE IS RAPISTS. We are tired of it. We seek justice for TINA AND UWA!!! #stoprapingandkillingourwomen #wearetired #justicefortina #justiceforuwa #nomeansno #enoughisenough !!!
View this post on Instagram
It breaks my heart to see women getting raped, it breaks my heart to hear fellow humans taking the side of Rapist, it hurts to hear people say “what was she wearing?? where was she??“ Rapists are 100% at fault, it shouldn’t matter what she’s wearing, the mentality of the rapist is what should be questioned🙄 People get raped at home, at school, in church. THIS SHOULD STOP WE ARE TIRED, WE JUST WANT TO LIVE IN PEACE. MEN SHOULD LEARN TO KEEP THEIR PENIS TO THEMSELVES OR BETTER STILL PLEASURE THEMSELVES. NO MEANS NO. CONSENT IS KEY. #JusticeForTina #JusticeForUwa #SayNoToRape #stoprapingwomen #noisno #consentiskey