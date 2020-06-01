You can still lend Your Voice & Demand Justice for Uwa, Tina & Jennifer even with Social Media

As Nigeria continues to protest against injustice, violence against women and police brutality, many celebrities are using their platforms to decry the killing of Tina, Uwa, rape of Jennifer, and other unknown victims.

While people in Benin have rallied together calling on the government and security agency, demanding justice for the death of Uwa, many Nigerians have also joined the protest via social media.

Guys, this is not the time to stay silent!

Your voice matters, and it can still be heard even from the comfort of your home. You can join the online protest. It’s the least we can do from home.

Check out how people are ensuring Jennifer, Uwa and Tina get the justice they deserve.

Join the protest! Lend your voices and platforms! WOMEN EVERYWHERE ARE TIRED! No means no! We demand justice and we are sick and tired of our rapists and abusers getting away with it. #SayNoToRape#WeAreTired #JusticeForUwa pic.twitter.com/wfMnI93MLA — Youtube : Cassandra Collins (@cassy_collins_) June 1, 2020

#JusticeForUwa protest in Benin, today.

Thank you to the organizers.

We would not stop demanding for justice. pic.twitter.com/ZHlsMcf7Z2 — Mirabel Centre(SARC) (@MirabelCentreNG) June 1, 2020