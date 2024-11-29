Teni & Skiibii Show Off Their Cowboy Vibes in the Music Video for “Jostimilo”

Teni and Skiibii are bringing their undeniable chemistry to life with their latest single, “Jostimilo.”

For days, these two have kept us on edge with playful skits, photos, and teasers that built up the anticipation. Now that the song is finally here, we can confidently say it was worth the wait.

The music video, shot in South Africa and co-directed by Nkulu Jacob alongside Teni and Skiibii, takes us on a fun journey. It kicks off with the pair as stylish cowboys on a ranch before seamlessly transitioning into scenes where they show off their modern, laid-back energy.

It’s a perfect mix of fun, style, and, of course, great music.

Watch below: