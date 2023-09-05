Connect with us

New Music: 3gar — Beyond Summer

Published

Published

2 hours ago

 on


Fast-rising singer and songwriter Semiu Abdullahi Olaitan, popularly known as 3gar, has released his latest single, “Beyond Summer.”

“Beyond Summer” encapsulates the essence of the season, leaving listeners nostalgic yet uplifted. With its soothing melody, the singer’s musical prowess shines, appealing to diverse age groups.

According to the singer, “I was on the beach and saw an old couple enjoying themselves. That sparked the idea of a song that transcends generations, something couples can groove to effortlessly.”

Stream here.

Listen below:

