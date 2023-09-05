Connect with us

Music

New EP: Sho The Icon — African Qupid

Music

New Music: 3gar — Beyond Summer

Beauty Events Music Style

See How 'Ololade mi, ASAKE' Stormed The 16th Annual Headies Awards In Eccentric Street Style

Music Scoop

Teni Teams Up with SHUSHI for a Limited-Edition Eyewear Collection —Take a Look!

BN TV Music

New Video: Blaqbonez - Like Ice Spice

Music Scoop

From Rema's Speech to Osas "the Commotion" Ighodaro, Here are the Major Highlights from the #16thHeadies Award

Music

How Everyone is Reacting to Rema's Speech at the Headies

Music

And the Winners of the #16thHeadies Are… Asake, Blaqbonez, Odumodublvck, Burna Boy

Music

#16thHeadies: Asake Wins Next Rated Award

Music News Promotions

Mr Eazi drops New Single “Advice” and Reveals Debut Solo Album Titled 'Evil Genius'

Music

New EP: Sho The Icon — African Qupid

Avatar photo

Published

44 mins ago

 on

Talented singer and songwriter Sho The Icon has released his debut EP titled “African Qupid”.

The Nigerian-born, US-based artist dropped the 6-track body of work, which includes the previously released single ‘Duro’.

“African Qupid” includes songs like ‘911’, ‘Turn on the Light’, and ‘Detty December’, among others, with production credits going to the sound engineer Chargy Mix and outstanding producers like Stunna Beats, Joel Enakele, Austyno, and Ovis Tebrown.

Stream here.

Listen below:

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Star Features

Chaste Inegbedion: From B2C to B2B – The Evolution of Nigeria’s Startup Ecosystem

Smart Emmanuel: Key Insights and Strategies to Unlocking the Potential of Small Businesses

Money Matters With Nimi: Expensive Education is not Necessarily The Best for Your Child

Get a Glimpse into Kezia Agyeman-Boafo’s World of Modelling, Acting & Presenting in This Editon of “Doing Life With…”

Laetitia Mugerwa: On Balancing Human Rights and International Relations
css.php