New EP: Sho The Icon — African Qupid

Talented singer and songwriter Sho The Icon has released his debut EP titled “African Qupid”.

The Nigerian-born, US-based artist dropped the 6-track body of work, which includes the previously released single ‘Duro’.

“African Qupid” includes songs like ‘911’, ‘Turn on the Light’, and ‘Detty December’, among others, with production credits going to the sound engineer Chargy Mix and outstanding producers like Stunna Beats, Joel Enakele, Austyno, and Ovis Tebrown.

Stream here.

Listen below: