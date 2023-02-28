Connect with us

New Music: Sho The Icon – DURO

Published

4 hours ago

 on

Sho The Icon kicks off 2023 with another smash hit titled “Duro,” produced by Stunna Beats.

“Duro,” which is translated as “wait,” is an up-tempo dance tune with an amazing melody, smooth vibes, and well-cooked lyrics. This is definitely a must-have on your playlist.

In the words of the handsome Nigerian American, “Afrobeats is making history, and I see myself as a breath of fresh air to the booming industry. I coined my style of the Afrobeats genre ‘Afro-Bridge’ because it is a fusion of different sounds from different cities I have been to across the globe.”

Listen to the track below:

Stream “DURO” here.

