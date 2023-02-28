Toheeb Jimoh plays the role of Tunde Ojo a Nigerian Video Journalist in Prime Video’s “The Power” | Trailer

Nigerian-British actor Toheeb Jimoh is starring in Prime Video’s series, “The Power,” based on Naomi Alderman‘s critically acclaimed 2016 novel. And, according to an official synopsis from the streamer, it has “a cast of remarkable characters from London to Seattle, Nigeria to Eastern Europe, as the Power grows from a tingle in teenagers’ collarbones to a complete reversal of the world’s power balance.”

The series tells the story of how all the teenage girls in the world get the power to electrocute people at will. It is inherited, built into them, and cannot be taken away. They quickly learn that they can bring out the power in older women. When they feel the thrill of pure power, like being able to hurt or even kill someone by sending electrical shocks from their fingertips, they come alive. The story then moves to Nigeria, where a reporter named Tunde Ojo (by Toheeb Jimoh) is writing about a teenage girl who can shoot electricity from her hands.

Alongside Toheeb Jimoh, “The Power” features a star-studded cast with names like Toni Collette, Halle Bush, John Leguizamo, Auli’i Cravalho, Josh Charles, Eddie Marsan, Ria Zmitrowicz, Zrinka Cvitešić, and many more.

The series is written, directed, and produced mostly by women. Raelle Tucker is the showrunner and executive producer, while Naomi Alderman and Claire Wilson, together with Jane Featherstone and Naomi de Pear, executive produce. Sarah Quintrell and Tim Bricknell serve as co-executive producers.

The first three episodes of the new series will premiere exclusively on Prime Video on Friday, March 31. New episodes will be aired each Friday, leading up to the May 12 season finale.

Watch the trailer below: