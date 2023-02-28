Connect with us

BN TV Movies & TV Scoop

Toheeb Jimoh plays the role of Tunde Ojo a Nigerian Video Journalist in Prime Video's "The Power" | Trailer

BN TV Living

Dolapo Grey's Ayamase Recipe is a Must-Try

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Watch Episode 3 of the High School Drama Series “Girl Meets Boy” on BN

BN TV Career Inspired

Dolapo Morgan sits with Koko Kalango to discuss "Taking the Limits Off God" on the new episode of "Colours of Life"

BN TV Living

Sisi Yemmie Shares Her Recipe for Shrimp Mac & Cheese in New Vlog

BN TV Movies & TV

Watch Marvin talk about His Time in the #BBTitans House & Relationship with Jaypee and Yaya

BN TV

Swanky Jerry talks ‘Fake It Till You Make It’ on “Toke Moments”

BN TV Movies & TV

Hawa Magaji chats with Allysyn on New Episode of “Who’s In My House”

BN TV

Taymi B discusses Women vs Society on the “Me, Her and Everything Else” Podcast

BN TV Movies & TV

Yaya talks about Her Time in the #BBTitans House, What She’d Have Done Differently & Relationship with Marvin

BN TV

Toheeb Jimoh plays the role of Tunde Ojo a Nigerian Video Journalist in Prime Video’s “The Power” | Trailer

Published

8 hours ago

 on

Nigerian-British actor Toheeb Jimoh is starring in Prime Video’s series, “The Power,” based on Naomi Alderman‘s critically acclaimed 2016 novel. And, according to an official synopsis from the streamer, it has “a cast of remarkable characters from London to Seattle, Nigeria to Eastern Europe, as the Power grows from a tingle in teenagers’ collarbones to a complete reversal of the world’s power balance.”

Cleary-Lopez Family at Podium

The series tells the story of how all the teenage girls in the world get the power to electrocute people at will. It is inherited, built into them, and cannot be taken away. They quickly learn that they can bring out the power in older women. When they feel the thrill of pure power, like being able to hurt or even kill someone by sending electrical shocks from their fingertips, they come alive. The story then moves to Nigeria, where a reporter named Tunde Ojo (by Toheeb Jimoh) is writing about a teenage girl who can shoot electricity from her hands.

Toheeb Jimoh as Tunde Ojo

Alongside Toheeb Jimoh, “The Power” features a star-studded cast with names like Toni Collette, Halle Bush, John Leguizamo, Auli’i Cravalho, Josh Charles, Eddie Marsan, Ria Zmitrowicz, Zrinka Cvitešić, and many more.

Halle Bush as Allie

The series is written, directed, and produced mostly by women. Raelle Tucker is the showrunner and executive producer, while Naomi Alderman and Claire Wilson, together with Jane Featherstone and Naomi de Pear, executive produce. Sarah Quintrell and Tim Bricknell serve as co-executive producers.

Toni Collette as Margot Cleary-Lopez

Auli’i Cravalho as Jos Clearly

The first three episodes of the new series will premiere exclusively on Prime Video on Friday, March 31. New episodes will be aired each Friday, leading up to the May 12 season finale.

Watch the trailer below:

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Star Features

Comet Nwosu: Learning to Find Our Creative Selves

#BNShareYourHustle: Redefine Your Event Planning Experience with Planaday

Laetitia Mugerwa: Ensuring Your Staff Are Mentally Healthy

What Happens on Election Day? | Useful Tips for First Time Voters

How to Participate in the Elections Even Without Having Your PVC
css.php