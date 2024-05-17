New Season Alert: Beyond The Veil Season 2 Arrives on Prime Video this June

Naila Media is thrilled to share the official trailer for Beyond the Veil’s highly anticipated second season. The new season continues to follow the lives of five resilient Northern Nigerian women as they navigate the complexities of modern life, careers, friendships, romances, and cultural clashes. Beyond The Veil Season 2 will premiere exclusively on Prime Video on June 7th, 2024.

Watch the Trailer Here

The series is currently available to stream on Prime Video. Since its release in 2023, the first season of Beyond The Veil is said to have gained critical acclaim and contributed to the representation of Northern Nigerian culture on a global platform. According to data collected from Prime Video and Flix Patrol, it has since spent 169 days in the Top 10 in 18 countries, captivating audiences with authentic storytelling and compelling characters.

Beyond The Veil is inspired by the desire to depict Northern Nigerian women in a liberating way. This show offers a refreshing narrative while addressing their realities, from polygamy to cultural restraints. It reflects our modern society and the complex day-to-day realities, pushing boundaries and challenging conventions. This series aims to showcase bold, empowered, and authentic Northern Nigerian women, filling a gap in our storytelling fabric. I’m immensely proud of our work and hope it resonates globally.” – Nadine Ibrahim, Director & Showrunner.

Season 2 sees Na’ima begin her journey to healing after surviving a devastating car crash with support from her friends Baddriyah and Hanifa. She faces numerous challenges, including societal and familial resistance to her deepening relationship with Matthew due to their different backgrounds.

Baddriyah, the famous influencer known as “Baddie,” struggles with an abusive marriage while maintaining her public persona. She unexpectedly finds solace and understanding in Bilqis, her ‘rival’ and the first wife of her husband, Sadiq.

Hanifa, pregnant and under financial strain due to her husband Ahmadu’s failed business, continues to push herself despite medical warnings. Her younger sister, Afrah, supports her, allowing Hanifa to explore her creative talents while managing her household.

Following Bappa’s death, Zizi resigns as the Minister’s aide and seeks a promotion at work. She meets Tarik, a newly transferred police officer, sparking undeniable chemistry that complicates her professional life. Zizi also contends with Kassim’s efforts to reconnect and his fiancée Maryam’s family’s pressure to set a wedding date.

As these women face ongoing challenges and reach pivotal moments of closure and climax, they must grow and make tough choices, stepping bravely into the unknown despite the cost of loss. Beyond The Veil offers a poignant narrative beyond the surface of womanhood.

Story Created by Nadine Ibrahim & Sifa Asani Gowon

Director: Nadine Ibrahim

Writers: Sifa Asani Gowon, Brenda Garuba Ogbuka

Executive Producers: Nadine Ibrahim, Bilal Ibrahim, Nabil Zeitoun, Fareed Zeitoun, and Ishaya Bako

Producer: Folawewo Aiyegbusi

About Naila Media:

Naila Media, founded by award-winning filmmaker Nadine Ibrahim, is a multimedia company specialising in film, television production, documentaries, advertising, and corporate videos. Naila Media is committed to producing high-quality content that resonates locally and globally, pushing the boundaries of storytelling while celebrating rich cultural heritage.

