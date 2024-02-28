Connect with us

Watch the Trailer of Prime Video's "Ebuka Turns Up Africa" starring Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, Timini Egbuson & Zubby Michael

You'll Love Kiki Foodies' Sautéed Vegetable & White Rice Recipe

Timaya Releases Visuals for "Dey Your Dey"

This Creamy Chicken Jerk Pasta Dish from “The Dinner Table” is a Must Try!

MTV, Paramount & Gates Foundation Team Up for "In Bloom", An Anthology of Five Short Films on Gender Equity

Is Your Partner Meant To Be Your Best Friend? Watch Akah & Claire Nnani Discuss This

An Easy Dirty Rice with Minced Meat Recipe, All Thanks to Tspices Kitchen

Dave Moore Shares His Redemption Story With Koko Kalongo On “Colours of Life”

Take A Look At What Your Faves Wore To The Premiere of "Aníkúlápó: Rise of the Spectre"

"Grown" starring Efe Irele, Yemi Cregx & Bobby Ekpe set to Premiere on Africa Magic in March

Avatar photo

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu and his crew are about to turn up Africa in grand style in “Ebuka Turns Up Africa.” This travel reality series promises unforgettable nights out, lavish parties with the creme de la creme, and a trip filled with adventures. As they navigate turn-ups and confront massive egos, the dynamics will test friendships and loyalty.

Follow the exciting adventure of six Naija guys – Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, Timini Egbuson, Zubby Michael, Jimmie Akinsola, Onoja Adole, and Alistair Englebert Preston – as they journey across Africa on Prime Video. Episodes 1 and 2 premiere on March 1, followed by episodes 3 and 4 on March 8th.

“Ebuka Turns Up Africa” is a Prime Video Original produced by Rapid Blue Productions Nigeria, and executive produced by Ziyanda Ngcaba and Erika Klopper.

 

