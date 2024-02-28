Watch the Trailer of Prime Video’s “Ebuka Turns Up Africa” starring Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, Timini Egbuson & Zubby Michael

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu and his crew are about to turn up Africa in grand style in “Ebuka Turns Up Africa.” This travel reality series promises unforgettable nights out, lavish parties with the creme de la creme, and a trip filled with adventures. As they navigate turn-ups and confront massive egos, the dynamics will test friendships and loyalty.

Follow the exciting adventure of six Naija guys – Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, Timini Egbuson, Zubby Michael, Jimmie Akinsola, Onoja Adole, and Alistair Englebert Preston – as they journey across Africa on Prime Video. Episodes 1 and 2 premiere on March 1, followed by episodes 3 and 4 on March 8th.

“Ebuka Turns Up Africa” is a Prime Video Original produced by Rapid Blue Productions Nigeria, and executive produced by Ziyanda Ngcaba and Erika Klopper.