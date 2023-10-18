Get Up Close and Personal with Ebuka Obi-Uchendu & His Guys in Prime Video’s Upcoming Travel Reality Series “Ebuka Turns Up Africa”

Connect with us

Prime Video has today announced an upcoming African Original travel reality series featuring Nigerian media personality Ebuka Obi-Uchendu. The series, titled “Ebuka Turns Up Africa” will take Prime Video audiences on an exhilarating journey across Africa, uncovering hidden treasures and testing loyalties and friendships.

Ebuka and his guys – Timini Egbuson, Zubby Michael, Jimmie Akinsola, Onoja Adole, and Alistair Englebert Preston – will go on a journey of a lifetime, showcasing camaraderie and adventure. Together, they embark on an unforgettable VIP adventure across Africa, in a compelling series that not only transcends borders, but reveals the men behind their celebrity personas. As the all-star cast ignite their spirit of exploration, personalities clash and tempers flare in a journey across the continent that isn’t always smooth sailing.

The adventure will take the team of intrepid travellers through a variety of experiences, from exploring Africa’s most desirable destinations to delving into daring, high-adrenaline activities. Friendships will be tested, as the guys discover the magic of unity that comes alive when they … Turn Up Africa!

“This is Ebuka and Africa like you’ve never seen before! It’s an invitation for audiences to immerse themselves in the heart and soul of Africa,” said Ned Mitchell, head of MENA Originals, Prime Video. “Ebuka Turns Up Africa Is a unique celebration of Africa, brought to life by Ebuka and his top squad.”

“This journey was not only an exciting exploration of Africa, it was an opportunity for audiences to see a different side of me and the guys,” said Ebuka Obi-Uchendu. “Whilst we had a huge amount of fun and plenty of laughs, there were also some pretty intense conflicts—it was one wild adventure!”

“Ebuka Turns Up Africa” is a Prime Video Original produced by Rapid Blue Productions Nigeria, and executive produced by Ziyanda Ngcaba and Erika Klopper.

“Ebuka Turns Up Africa” builds on Prime Video’s commitment to delivering local and authentic African series and films to a global audience, including an exclusive overall deal with the director and producer Jáde Osiberu and her production company, Greoh Studios; and an exclusive commissioning slate deal with Nemsia Films, beginning with Breath of Life, launching later this year. Prime Video is also the home of some of Nigeria’s biggest theatrical movies, with exclusive licensing agreements with Inkblot Studios and Anthill Studios, bringing customers box-office hits King of Thieves, Hey You!, and Palava!, as well as other TV series Beyond the Veil and Grind, and Prime Video’s Nigerian Originals, Gangs of Lagos, LOL: Last One Laughing Naija, and SHE Must Be Obeyed, all for 2,300 NGN per month.

The Nigerian content joins Prime Video’s selection of global Amazon Original and Exclusive series and movies, such as Gen V, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, The Wheel of Time, Riches, and Coming 2 America.

