Shaffy Bello, Neo Akpofure, Bisola Aiyeola, Erica Nlewedim, Tacha to star in Bolanle Austen-Peters' Film "Wire Wire"

See Photos of AY Makun, William Uchemba, Nadia Buari & More at the Premiere of "Merry Men 3: Nemesis"

Bimbo Ademoye drops Hilarious New Episode of "Iya Barakat Teropi Secxxion"

C.J. Obasi's "Mami Wata" Chosen as Nigeria's Official Submission for 96th Oscars Awards

AY Makun drops Action-Packed Trailer for "Merry Men 3: Nemesis" | Watch

Cee-C, Nkem Owoh, Broda Shaggi and More star in Hilarious Comedy, "Fake Liars"

Shanty Town's Producer, Chichi Nworah, Returns with Another Captivating Story in Slum King

Kunle Remi and Deyemi Okanlawon Collaborate on New Rom-Com "Who Do You Choose?"

Ilebaye is the Winner of the #BBNaijaAllStars Season!

Nollywood Stars Grace the Red Carpet at "She Must Be Obeyed" Premiere | See Highlights

Published

5 hours ago

 on

Award-winning Nigerian movie and theatre director Bolanle Austen-Peters has announced that she has begun principal photography for her new film “Wire Wire.”

Although she stopped short on sharing details of the movie plot, the celebrated director revealed that the movie is set to star Lasisi Elenu, Blossom Chukwujekwu, Neo Akpofure, Bisola Aiyeola, Erica Nlewedim, Boma Akpore, Lilian Afegbai, Bucci Franklin, Olarotimi Michael Fakunle, Emeke Nwagbaraocha, Kelvinmary Ndukwe, Onyeka Fiaka, Abayomi Alvin, Uzo Osimkpa, Jide Kosoko, Shaffy Bello, and Tacha.

Bolanle Austen-Peters has directed movies like “Bling Lagosians”, “Funmilayo Ransome Kuti”, “Man of God”,  “Collision Course,” and more.

See the post below:

