Shaffy Bello, Neo Akpofure, Bisola Aiyeola, Erica Nlewedim, Tacha to star in Bolanle Austen-Peters’ Film “Wire Wire”

Award-winning Nigerian movie and theatre director Bolanle Austen-Peters has announced that she has begun principal photography for her new film “Wire Wire.”

Although she stopped short on sharing details of the movie plot, the celebrated director revealed that the movie is set to star Lasisi Elenu, Blossom Chukwujekwu, Neo Akpofure, Bisola Aiyeola, Erica Nlewedim, Boma Akpore, Lilian Afegbai, Bucci Franklin, Olarotimi Michael Fakunle, Emeke Nwagbaraocha, Kelvinmary Ndukwe, Onyeka Fiaka, Abayomi Alvin, Uzo Osimkpa, Jide Kosoko, Shaffy Bello, and Tacha.

Bolanle Austen-Peters has directed movies like “Bling Lagosians”, “Funmilayo Ransome Kuti”, “Man of God”, “Collision Course,” and more.

See the post below:

