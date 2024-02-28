See How the “Iwájú” Cast Nailed the Eko For Show Theme at the Premiere

Connect with us

Yesterday, Iwájú had its premiere in Lagos, and the cast, along with the creative minds behind the futuristic animation series, showed up in style to celebrate. The event’s theme was “Eko for show,” and everyone in attendance stepped out in their A-game to match the theme.

Tomike Adeoye and South African Anele Mdoda were the hosts of the event

 

Iwájú’s Hamid Ibrahim, Olufikayo AdeolaTolu Olowofoyeku

 

Kehinde Bankole, the voice behind Meet “Mama Kole”

 

Simisola Gbadamosi, the voice behind “Tola”

 

Femi Branch, the voice behind “Bode”

 

Bisola Aiyeola, the voice behind “Happiness”

 

Obi Maduegbuna, the voice behind various roles in Iwájù

 

The Minister for Art, Culture and Creative Economy, Hannatu Musawa also graced the Disney animation premiere of Iwájù.

 

See more looks from the event:

 

