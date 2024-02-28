See How the “Iwájú” Cast Nailed the Eko For Show Theme at the Premiere

Yesterday, Iwájú had its premiere in Lagos, and the cast, along with the creative minds behind the futuristic animation series, showed up in style to celebrate. The event’s theme was “Eko for show,” and everyone in attendance stepped out in their A-game to match the theme.

Tomike Adeoye and South African Anele Mdoda were the hosts of the event

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaija)

Iwájú’s Hamid Ibrahim, Olufikayo Adeola, Tolu Olowofoyeku

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Walt Disney Animation Studios (@disneyanimation)

Kehinde Bankole, the voice behind Meet “Mama Kole”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaija)

Simisola Gbadamosi, the voice behind “Tola”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaija)

Femi Branch, the voice behind “Bode”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaija)

Bisola Aiyeola, the voice behind “Happiness”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaija)

Obi Maduegbuna, the voice behind various roles in Iwájù

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaija)

The Minister for Art, Culture and Creative Economy, Hannatu Musawa also graced the Disney animation premiere of Iwájù.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaija)

See more looks from the event:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaija)