How Nigerians Are Reacting to “The Johnsons” Calling it a Wrap: “My whole family never missed an episode”

Avatar photo

Published

1 hour ago

 on

Photo Credit: Rogers Ofime

After 13 amazing years of incredible television, the Africa Magic award-winning sitcom, “The Johnsons,” is coming to an end.

Produced by Rogers Ofime, it follows the story of an average Nigerian family living in Lagos, Nigeria. It portrays their challenges and how they navigate life’s myriad obstacles. The show features a talented cast including Chinedu Ikedieze, the late Ada Umeh, Samuel Ajibola, Olumide Oworu, Susan Pwajok, Seun Osigbesan, Kunle Bamtefa, and Charles Inojie, who also directed the show.

The lead actor of the hit family show, Charles Inojie, known for his role as Mr Lucky Johnson, took to his Instagram page to announce the news. He also shared a heartfelt message with the cast and crew of the show.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Charles Inojie (@charlesinojie)

In 2022, the show won the Best Original Comedy Series at the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards and was nominated for the same award in 2023. “The Johnsons” was a popular show that captivated audiences of all ages, both adults and children. It will be missed by many Nigerians.

Here’s how Nigerians reacted to the news:

