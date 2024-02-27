How Nigerians Are Reacting to “The Johnsons” Calling it a Wrap: “My whole family never missed an episode”

After 13 amazing years of incredible television, the Africa Magic award-winning sitcom, “The Johnsons,” is coming to an end.

Produced by Rogers Ofime, it follows the story of an average Nigerian family living in Lagos, Nigeria. It portrays their challenges and how they navigate life’s myriad obstacles. The show features a talented cast including Chinedu Ikedieze, the late Ada Umeh, Samuel Ajibola, Olumide Oworu, Susan Pwajok, Seun Osigbesan, Kunle Bamtefa, and Charles Inojie, who also directed the show.

The lead actor of the hit family show, Charles Inojie, known for his role as Mr Lucky Johnson, took to his Instagram page to announce the news. He also shared a heartfelt message with the cast and crew of the show.

In 2022, the show won the Best Original Comedy Series at the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards and was nominated for the same award in 2023. “The Johnsons” was a popular show that captivated audiences of all ages, both adults and children. It will be missed by many Nigerians.

Here’s how Nigerians reacted to the news:

felt some sadness learning The Johnsons has come to an end. but really, big thanks to @africamagictv and team for the memories that will stay with me for life. The Johnsons was part of my childhood and i am grateful for all the laughter. may Ada Ameh continue to rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/Eozkacon8P — Ogbunabali. (@DikaOfoma) February 27, 2024

We will miss you guys “The Johnsons” I guess the show had setbacks cause of the de@th of Ada Ameh.

Keep Resting nwanyi oma. pic.twitter.com/jadgaK8Xrz — Lady B !Blessing! (@thereal_beebee) February 27, 2024

The popular African magic family TV show “THE JOHNSONS” take a bow, after 13years of amazing episodes back to back.

It wasn’t the same after “Emu” Ada Ameh d!ed , but these scenes and Ada Ameh will forever be here 🤣🤣🤣🤣 may her soul continue to rest in peace 🕊️🕊️🙏 pic.twitter.com/dg3IoY1IZ1 — GraceElla (@graceella2229) February 27, 2024

OMG The Johnsons will stop production 😭 — 𝑆𝑜𝑓𝑡 𝐺𝑖𝑟𝑙🫐 (@nancygreeny) February 27, 2024

Ada Ameh, your art on The Johnsons left an indelible mark on the society. Though you may be gone but your legacy continues to inspire and uplift us. Thank you for sharing your gift with us. Your impact will be cherished forever. — Tamarakuro (@Tamms0328) February 27, 2024

I enjoyed watching the Johnsons. #adaameh was the vibe of the Johnson. She played the role of the ignorant warri woman when no one gree. Rest on!!! pic.twitter.com/CEsVNYLhkP — Lucy Amrede (@LucyAmrede) February 27, 2024

What is the Johnsons without Emuapor – Ada Ameh. 🕊 https://t.co/gQQjWhtXvU pic.twitter.com/poIArgcufb — KÒLÁPÒ ‘Nedu 🇳🇬 (@Kolanath1) February 27, 2024

The Johnson comes to an end After 13 years of being on our screens, ‘The Johnsons’ has finally come to an end 👏🏽 🎉

13 years of consistently putting smiles on our faces though it was never the same after Ada Ameh’s deàth. Big thanks to the entire team that made us smile 😊 pic.twitter.com/gzjg87KG7p — Alhaji Pablo (@AlhajiPabl90466) February 27, 2024

What an incredible run! I enjoyed every bit of it. This has to be one of the most interesting shows that has ever been aired on Africa Magic.#AdaAmeh would forever be remembered for her effortless show of talent on this show. 🥂 to the cast/crew of this show.#thejohnsons https://t.co/tSjpAQlfkx — Sandzy (@Sandzy_uj) February 27, 2024