Connect with us

Movies Movies & TV Nollywood

Shaffy Bello Leads Biodun Stephen’s "I AM ANIS" | Watch Trailer

Events Movies Movies & TV News Nollywood Promotions

“The Presidency” Premieres with a Star-Studded Night at Alliance Française, Lagos

Movies Movies & TV

Cynthia Erivo to Play Jesus in Hollywood Bowl's Production of 'Jesus Christ Superstar'

Movies Movies & TV Promotions

"No Limits": Netflix Promises a Year of Unforgettable Entertainment

BN TV Movies Movies & TV

What Happens When Yomi’s Past Comes Knocking? Find Out in Episode 8 of "A Heart on the Line"

Movies Movies & TV Nollywood

Adunni Ade, Shaffy Bello & Sam Dede Star in 'Red Line' – A Gripping Drama Tackling University Issues

Movies Movies & TV News Nollywood Promotions

Meet the Cast of Showmax’s Exciting New Series Under the Influence

Movies Movies & TV Nollywood Style

Check Out the Stylish Looks from the Premiere of "Something About The Briggs"

Movies Movies & TV Scoop

The "Children of Blood and Bone" Cast Announcement Has Everyone Talking

Movies Movies & TV

Get To Know the Stars Bringing Tomi Adeyemi’s 'Children of Blood and Bone' to Life on the Big Screen

Movies

Shaffy Bello Leads Biodun Stephen’s “I AM ANIS” | Watch Trailer

Inspired by true events, the story follows Anisola Williams, whose perfect day unravels in ways she never saw coming, bringing long-buried truths to the surface.
Avatar photo

Published

4 seconds ago

 on

Filmmaker Biodun Stephen has released the trailer for her latest project, “I AM ANIS,” a film inspired by true events. The story follows Anisola Williams, whose perfect day unravels in ways she never saw coming, bringing long-buried truths to the surface.

“I AM ANIS” is a story of rebellion, repercussions, and redemption. More than just a film, it is a movement. “It is not just a film. It is a campaign to #NudgeDontJudge,” Biodun Stephen explains. “In a world where toxicity, inferiority, and superiority complex are in a constant battle, that girl groping in the dark, stumbling through what life has thrown her way, needs nudging and not judging.”

The film stars Shaffy Bello, Tina Mba, Charles Inojie, Toyin Oshinaike, Lina Idoko, Debo Adedayo (Mr Macaroni), Rykardo Agbor, Martha Ehinome Orhiere, Chimela Nwachukwu, Karen Spikes, and more.

Written by Mannie Oiseomaye and Biodun Stephen, with Biodun Stephen also serving as producer and director, “I AM ANIS” premieres on 21st March exclusively on www.circuits.tv.

Watch the trailer below.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Biodun Stephen (@biodunstephen)

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php