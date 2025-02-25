Shaffy Bello Leads Biodun Stephen’s “I AM ANIS” | Watch Trailer

Filmmaker Biodun Stephen has released the trailer for her latest project, “I AM ANIS,” a film inspired by true events. The story follows Anisola Williams, whose perfect day unravels in ways she never saw coming, bringing long-buried truths to the surface.

“I AM ANIS” is a story of rebellion, repercussions, and redemption. More than just a film, it is a movement. “It is not just a film. It is a campaign to #NudgeDontJudge,” Biodun Stephen explains. “In a world where toxicity, inferiority, and superiority complex are in a constant battle, that girl groping in the dark, stumbling through what life has thrown her way, needs nudging and not judging.”

The film stars Shaffy Bello, Tina Mba, Charles Inojie, Toyin Oshinaike, Lina Idoko, Debo Adedayo (Mr Macaroni), Rykardo Agbor, Martha Ehinome Orhiere, Chimela Nwachukwu, Karen Spikes, and more.

Written by Mannie Oiseomaye and Biodun Stephen, with Biodun Stephen also serving as producer and director, “I AM ANIS” premieres on 21st March exclusively on www.circuits.tv.

Watch the trailer below.