Three Couples, One Train Ride: Watch the Trailer of “Conversations in Transit” Starring RMD, Osas Ighodaro, Alexx Ekubo & More

Three couples, one train ride, and a journey of secrets, choices, and revelations. Will they find freedom, forgiveness, or themselves?

“Conversations in Transit” is a heartwarming film that explores love, forgiveness, and self-discovery. It tells the story of three couples navigating life’s most important conversations during a train journey—where revelations unfold in unexpected ways.

Set to premiere on December 20th on Circuits.tv, “Conversations in Transit” is produced by Rogers Ofime and directed by Robert Peters, the film brings together Richard Mofe-Damijo, Osas Ighodaro, Alexx Ekubo, Rahama Sadau, Uzee Usman, Tana Adelana, and Tope Tedela.

Watch the trailer below: