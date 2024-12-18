Connect with us

Take Your Fried Rice to the Next Level with Queen Help’s Spring Fried Rice Recipe

Three Couples, One Train Ride: Watch the Trailer of "Conversations in Transit” Starring RMD, Osas Ighodaro, Alexx Ekubo & More

Burna Boy Throws it All in New Single "Bundle By Bundle"

A Legacy Woven With Love: Deola & Teniola Sagoe Cover Marie Claire Nigeria's Holiday Edition

Taaooma Stars as a Young Girl Fighting for Survival in Her Gripping Short Film "Hapless"

"I'm Deeply Grateful to Be Gifted the Opportunity": Aaron Pierre on His Dream Role as Mufasa

Chlöe Bailey Takes Lagos: Watch Her Chic Arrival, Courtesy Of The Lagos Paparazzi

Stockfish, Tomato & Pepper Sauce Done Right: Cooking With Ivey Shows How

Turn Up Your Pasta Game with Kikifoodies’ Delicious Stir-Fry Recipe

Nigerians' Most Googled Songs of 2024: "I Don't Care," "Commas," "Ozeba" & the Hits You Couldn't Miss

BNers, let’s talk fried rice! Food blogger Queen Help has given the classic dish a delicious twist with her Spring Fried Rice recipe.

This version is all about fresh, simple ingredients and the right techniques. Think red bell peppers, carrots, cabbage, scotch bonnets, and a touch of tomato paste paired with the bold aroma of red onions. For the protein, turkey wings are seasoned to perfection with garlic and herbs, lemon pepper, paprika, thyme, and ginger—a mix that adds just the right kick and richness.

The secret to this dish is lightly toasting the rice before cooking it in turkey stock, which deepens the flavour beautifully. Once the veggies are prepped and sliced, they’re stir-fried and mixed with the cooked rice. A final sprinkle of fresh green onions ties it all together, adding colour and that last bit of freshness.

The result is a plate of fried rice that’s not only flavourful but also a feast for the eyes.

Curious to see how it’s made? Watch Queen Help’s recipe video and try it out yourself.

 

