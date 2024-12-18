Take Your Fried Rice to the Next Level with Queen Help’s Spring Fried Rice Recipe

BNers, let’s talk fried rice! Food blogger Queen Help has given the classic dish a delicious twist with her Spring Fried Rice recipe.

This version is all about fresh, simple ingredients and the right techniques. Think red bell peppers, carrots, cabbage, scotch bonnets, and a touch of tomato paste paired with the bold aroma of red onions. For the protein, turkey wings are seasoned to perfection with garlic and herbs, lemon pepper, paprika, thyme, and ginger—a mix that adds just the right kick and richness.

The secret to this dish is lightly toasting the rice before cooking it in turkey stock, which deepens the flavour beautifully. Once the veggies are prepped and sliced, they’re stir-fried and mixed with the cooked rice. A final sprinkle of fresh green onions ties it all together, adding colour and that last bit of freshness.

The result is a plate of fried rice that’s not only flavourful but also a feast for the eyes.

Curious to see how it’s made? Watch Queen Help’s recipe video and try it out yourself.