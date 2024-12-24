This Christmas, Skip the Jollof & Try These 5 Exciting Rice Dishes

Nothing beats Jollof rice. Time and time again, this iconic dish has proven itself the star of every menu and the heart of any occasion that calls for good food. Be it a wedding, christening ceremony, casual hangout with friends, or even a quiet lunch date, Jollof rice is beloved for all the right reasons.

Now that Christmas is here, there’s a good chance Jollof rice is already on your menu. Perhaps you’re even drawing up your list of ingredients, ready to whip up yet another batch. But what if, just this once, you could try something different? After all, it’s likely you’ve indulged in this classic a fair few times this year. So why not shake things up a little?

The beauty of rice lies in its versatility. Fry it with a mix of colourful veggies, and you’ve got yourself a vibrant plate of fried rice. Steam it in creamy coconut milk, and it transforms into the tropical delight of coconut rice. Prepare it with palm oil, ugu leaves, and locust beans, and you’ve got the rich, earthy goodness of native rice. The possibilities are endless, and each variation offers its own distinct taste and flavour.

This Christmas, why not explore these five delicious rice dishes that bring something fresh to your festive table?

Spring Fried Rice

Spring fried rice is all about simple, fresh ingredients paired with the right techniques to create a dish bursting with flavour and colour. Picture this: red bell peppers, carrots, cabbage, scotch bonnets, and a hint of tomato paste combined with the bold aroma of red onions. For protein, perfectly seasoned turkey wings take centre stage, marinated with garlic, lemon pepper, paprika, thyme, and ginger—adding just the right amount of zest and richness. The secret to this dish is lightly toasting the rice before cooking it in turkey stock, which infuses every grain with a deep, savoury flavour. Once the vegetables are prepped and stir-fried to perfection, they’re mixed with the cooked rice, creating a vibrant and delicious meal. A final sprinkle of freshly chopped green onions adds a pop of colour and that irresistible freshness.

Garlic Turmeric Rice with Grilled Chicken

This dish is a treat for both the eyes and the taste buds. Start with fragrant jasmine rice, which is cooked with butter, turmeric powder, and garlic to create a warm, golden hue and aromatic base. Add in finely diced carrots, spring onions, and a touch of coriander to brighten the dish and provide a refreshing crunch.

Pair this rice with juicy, perfectly grilled chicken thighs seasoned with a blend of spices that balance savoury and smoky notes. Together, the garlic turmeric rice and grilled chicken create a satisfying meal that’s as wholesome as it is flavourful.

The Classic White Rice and Stew

There’s a reason the “R” and “S” in RSVP might as well stand for Rice and Stew at Nigerian weddings—it’s a combination that never fails to delight.

This isn’t your everyday stew; it’s a rich, flavour-packed sauce made with an assortment of peppers (including scotch bonnets and long chillies), fresh tomatoes, onions, ginger, and a medley of spices and seasonings. In a recipe inspired by Sweet Adjeley, this stew is made the Ghanaian way, offering a unique twist that’s both spicy and deeply comforting.

To enjoy it at its best, serve the stew over steaming hot white rice, letting the sauce soak into every grain. It’s a simple, timeless combination that’s perfect for Christmas feasts.

Coconut Rice

For a tropical twist this Christmas, coconut rice is the way to go. This dish requires a variety of fresh and hearty ingredients, including chicken or your preferred protein, onions, ginger, garlic, and scotch bonnet peppers. Add in red bell peppers and spring onions for a burst of colour and flavour.

The star of the dish, of course, is the coconut—its milk and oil give the rice its signature creamy, nutty flavour. For an extra layer of richness, this recipe also incorporates smoked fish and crayfish, creating a dish that’s both comforting and exotic.

Native Rice

Native rice, true to its name, is a celebration of traditional ingredients that come together to create a hearty, satisfying meal. The foundation of this dish is palm oil, which gives the rice its distinct orange hue and rich flavour. Add in aromatic ugu leaves, locust beans, smoked fish, and crayfish for layers of earthy, smoky goodness.

