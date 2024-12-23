Bake a Slice of Christmas with Sweet Adjeley’s Moist Banana Bread

One of the joys of Christmas is being spoiled for choice when it comes to delicious treats. From spicy stews to sweet desserts, the options are endless. This year, Sweet Adjeleys is adding a new favourite to the mix with her moist banana bread recipe that’s perfect for the season.

To prepare this delicious banana bread, Sweet Adjeley starts by creaming butter and sugar together until it’s beautifully smooth. She then adds one egg and some vanilla extract, stirring it all together into a mix. Next, two ripe bananas are mashed into the batter, followed by a touch of evaporated milk to make it extra rich and creamy.

For the dry ingredients, she incorporates all-purpose flour, a pinch of salt, baking powder, and baking soda. To elevate the flavours, she folds in chopped walnuts and chocolate chips. What’s a holiday treat without a little extra indulgence?

Once the batter is ready, she pours it into a greased loaf pan, tops it with more walnuts and chocolate chips, and bakes it to perfection. This banana bread is a beautiful addition to any Christmas spread.

Take a look below to see how she does it: