Connect with us

BN TV Inspired Living

Kendall Jenner Shows Us How to Do Cosy, Nostalgic Christmas Decor Right

BN TV Music Scoop

Feel the Joy of the Season with Enioluwa Adeoluwa's "A Christmas Special"

BN TV Cuisine

Make Christmas Breakfast Special with Uzoms Kitchen’s Coconut Irish Potato Wedges

BN TV Sweet Spot

Sir Dee & Chloe Get Cosy Sharing Their Christmas Stories on "My Favourite Christmas Memory"

BN TV Cuisine

This Christmas, Skip the Jollof & Try These 5 Exciting Rice Dishes

BN TV Cuisine

Bake a Slice of Christmas with Sweet Adjeley’s Moist Banana Bread

BN TV Movies & TV

"Your Eyes Are Unfair!" Kelly Clarkson's Hilarious Reaction to Aaron Pierre in "Mufasa: The Lion King" Interview

Beauty BN TV Style

Hair Goals Alert! Here Are 12 Hairstyles to Steal from Diana Eneje's 2024 Archives

BN TV Cuisine

Festive Feast on a Budget? Check Out Foodies and Spice’s Kpomo Sauce & Fragrant Yellow Rice

BN TV Relationships Scoop Sweet Spot

Blac Chyna & Derrick Milano Share it All: Love, Sobriety and Wedding Dreams

BN TV

Kendall Jenner Shows Us How to Do Cosy, Nostalgic Christmas Decor Right

Avatar photo

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Kendall Jenner is giving us all the Christmas feels with a tour of her beautifully decorated LA home. This year, she’s traded the flashy KardashianJenner holiday style for something a bit more laid-back and nostalgic, and we’re loving it.

With help from celeb florist Jeff Leatham, Kendall’s space is decked out with lush green garlands, a classic Christmas tree, and vintage ornaments that hold a special place in her heart. Among them is a collection of Christopher Radko ornaments handed down from her mum, Kris Jenner. “Growing up with [those ornaments] every year, they became so special to me,” she says. “And I can’t wait to share that with my kids one day, but I love sharing this with my friends. I love entertaining, I love hosting, and so these decorations get used really well.”

Her cosy, eclectic home—already full of earthy textures and vintage vibes—is the perfect backdrop for the classic holiday décor. It’s proof that Christmas doesn’t always have to be about over-the-top glitz to feel magical.

Want to see more of Kendall’s Christmas wonderland? Watch the full tour below

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php