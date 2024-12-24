Kendall Jenner Shows Us How to Do Cosy, Nostalgic Christmas Decor Right

Kendall Jenner is giving us all the Christmas feels with a tour of her beautifully decorated LA home. This year, she’s traded the flashy Kardashian–Jenner holiday style for something a bit more laid-back and nostalgic, and we’re loving it.

With help from celeb florist Jeff Leatham, Kendall’s space is decked out with lush green garlands, a classic Christmas tree, and vintage ornaments that hold a special place in her heart. Among them is a collection of Christopher Radko ornaments handed down from her mum, Kris Jenner. “Growing up with [those ornaments] every year, they became so special to me,” she says. “And I can’t wait to share that with my kids one day, but I love sharing this with my friends. I love entertaining, I love hosting, and so these decorations get used really well.”

Her cosy, eclectic home—already full of earthy textures and vintage vibes—is the perfect backdrop for the classic holiday décor. It’s proof that Christmas doesn’t always have to be about over-the-top glitz to feel magical.

Want to see more of Kendall’s Christmas wonderland? Watch the full tour below