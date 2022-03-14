The Kardashians Are Back! Check Out the New Trailer for Their Reality Series with Hulu

Following the end of their E! series “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” in June 2021, Hulu has released the trailer for the much-anticipated reality series “The Kardashians,” offering fans a sneak glimpse at what they can expect on the series.

“The family you know and love is here with a brand new series, giving an all-access pass into their lives,” the official Kardashians logline reads. “Kris, Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Kendall and Kylie bring the cameras back to give truth to their stories. From the intense pressures of running billion-dollar businesses to the hilarious joys of playtime and school drop-offs, this series brings viewers into the fold with a rivetingly honest story of love and life in the spotlight.”

We find out that Kourtney and her fiance, musician Travis Barker, want to have a baby. We also get a glimpse of Khloe‘s relationship with her daughter True‘s father Tristan Thompson, which she describes as “complicated,” and Kim‘s relationship with her divorced husband Kanye West, which she describes as “really hard.”

All of this, as well as Kylie Jenner‘s second pregnancy and Kendall Jenner‘s modelling career, are included in the teaser for the Hulu reality series, which starts on April 14.

