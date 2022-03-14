BAFTA 2022: “No Time To Die” Actress Lashana Lynch named EE Rising Star

Lashana Lynch, who played MI6 agent Nomi in the most recent Bond film “No Time To Die,” was named the EE Rising Star at the 75th annual British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) ceremony on Sunday, March 14, 2022. Ariana Debose, Harris Dickinson, Millicent Simmonds, Kodi Smit-McPhee were also nominated for the award. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alan D West (@alandwestphoto)

The stunned actress expressed gratitude to everyone involved in her career, as well as her supporting parents and grandparents. “I’m grateful for a working-class foundation that has taught me everything I need to know about failure, about noes and what noes mean and how to celebrate your yeses,” she remarked as she accepted her award.

Will Smith won the best actor for his portrayal in “King Richard,” in which he played the father of tennis stars Serena and Venus Williams, while Jane Campion won the best director for “The Power of the Dog,” which also won Best Film. The award for best supporting actress went to Ariana Debose for “West Side Story,” while the science-fiction epic “Dune” took home five awards.

The event in London’s Royal Albert Hall resumed to in-person after being virtual due to the pandemic in 2021.

See the winners list below

Best Film

“Belfast”

“Don’t Look Up” “Dune” “Licorice Pizza” “The Power of the Dog” *WINNER Outstanding British Film “After Love” “Ali & Ava” “Belfast” *WINNER “Boiling Point” “Cyrano” “Everybody’s Talking About Jamie” “House of Gucci” “Last Night in Soho” “No Time to Die” “Passing” Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer “After Love” — Aleem Khan (Writer/Director) “Boiling Point” — James Cummings (Writer), Hester Ruoff (Producer) *also written by Philip Barantini and produced by Bart Ruspoli “The Harder They Fall” — Jeymes Samuel (Writer/director) *also written by Boaz Yakin *WINNER “Keyboard Fantasies” — Posy Dixon (Writer/Director), Liv Proctor (Producer) “Passing” — Rebecca Hall (Writer/Director) Film Not in the English Language “Drive My Car” *WINNER “The Hand of God” “Parallel Mothers” “Petite Maman” “The Worst Person in the World” Documentary “Becoming Cousteau” “Cow” “Flee” “The Rescue” “Summer of Soul” *WINNER Animated Film “Encanto” *WINNER “Flee” “Luca” “The Mitchells Vs the Machines” Director “After Love” — Aleem Khan “Drive My Car” — Ryûsuke Hamaguchi “Happening” — Audrey Diwan “Licorice Pizza” — Paul Thomas Anderson “The Power of the Dog” — Jane Campion *WINNER “Titane” — Julia Ducournau Original Screenplay “Being the Ricardos” “Belfast” “Don’t Look Up” “King Richard” “Licorice Pizza” *WINNER Adapted Screenplay “CODA” *WINNER “Drive My Car” “Dune” “The Lost Daughter” “The Power of the Dog” Leading Actress Lady Gaga — “House of Gucci” Alana Haim — “Licorice Pizza” Emilia Jones — “Coda” Renate Reinsve — “The Worst Person in the World” Joanna Scanlan — “After Love” *WINNER Tessa Thompson — “Passing” Leading Actor Adeel Akhtar — “Ali & Ava” Mahershala Ali — “Swan Song” Benedict Cumberbatch — “The Power of the Dog” Leonardo DiCaprio — “Don’t Look Up” Stephen Graham — “Boiling Point” Will Smith — “King Richard” *WINNER Supporting Actress Caitríona Balfe — “Belfast” Jessie Buckley — “The Lost Daughter” Ariana Debose — “West Side Story” *WINNER Ann Dowd — “Mass” Aunjanue Ellis — “King Richard” Ruth Negga — “Passing” Supporting Actor Mike Faist — “West Side Story” Ciarán Hinds — “Belfast” Troy Kotsur — “Coda” *WINNER Woody Norman — “C’mon C’mon” Jesse Plemons — “The Power of the Dog” Kodi Smit-McPhee — “The Power of the Dog” Original Score “Being the Ricardos” “Don’t Look Up” “Dune” *WINNER “The French Dispatch” “The Power of the Dog” Casting “Boiling Point” “Dune” “The Hand of God” “King Richard” “West Side Story” *WINNER Cinematography “Dune” *WINNER “Nightmare Alley” “No Time to Die” “The Power of the Dog” “The Tragedy of Macbeth” Editing “No Time to Die” *WINNER “Belfast” “Dune” “Licorice Pizza” “Summer of Soul” Production Design “Cyrano” “Dune” *WINNER “The French Dispatch” “Nightmare Alley” “West Side Story” Costume Design “Cruella” *WINNER “Cyrano” “Dune” “The French Dispatch” “Nightmare Alley” Make Up & Hair “Cruella” “Cyrano” “Dune” “The Eyes of Tammy Faye” *WINNER “House of Gucci” Sound “Dune” *WINNER “Last Night in Soho” “No Time to Die” “A Quiet Place Part II” “West Side Story” Special Visual Effects “Dune” *WINNER “Free Guy” “Ghostbusters: Afterlife” “The Matrix Resurrections” “No Time to Die” British Short Animation “Affairs of the Art” “Do Not Feed the Pigeons” *WINNER “Night of the Living Dread” British Short Film “The Black Cop” *WINNER “Femme” “The Palace” “Stuffed” “Three Meetings of the Extraordinary Committee” EE Rising Star Award (Voted for by the Public) Ariana Debose Harris Dickinson Lashana Lynch *WINNER Millicent Simmonds Kodi Smit-McPhee

Check out these red carpet photos:

