South African Rapper Cassper Nyovest Brings the Heat with ‘Kusho Bani’ Visuals

Samini's "Chaana" Video Showcases the Beauty of Africa Featuring Soweto Gospel Choir

Craig David and Tiwa Savage’s "Commitment" Video Is Here | Watch

Uzor Arukwe’s Sweet Voice Will Have Every Achalugo Swooning | Watch!

If You’re Not Hyping Your Girls Like This Simi's 'Woman to Woman,' You’re Doing It Wrong

Phil’s Kitchen Shows Us How To Make The Best Buttery Turmeric Rice

Can Sitting Still in Darkness Propel Your Growth? Lanre Olusola Talks About This on Be Transformed Podcast

Venita Akpofure Talks Childhood, Career & Reality TV on Open Up Podcast with Amanda Dara

Celebrating Life’s Simple Blessings in "Simple Things" by OneHouseMusic, Annatoria & Morgan Williams

Bell Peppers in a Smoothie? Uzoms Kitchen Shows Why It Works

Published

1 hour ago

 on

South African rapper Cassper Nyovest has released the visuals for his viral hit “Kusho Bani,” keeping things sharp and stylish to match the song’s energy.

The track carries a bold and confident tone, with Cassper asserting his success and brushing off critics. In lines like “Mina ngi one, bayi ten. Kea ba sliza, huh, skaba baiza” (I’m one, they are ten. I finesse them, don’t panic), he makes it clear he’s unfazed by the competition.

Beyond the visuals, “Kusho Bani” has been trending on social media, especially on TikTok, where fans have turned one of its standout lines “Have you seen my wife, huh? Hoshkaramaima (Kore) Nkare ke le China (Kore) Dripping in designer (Kore)” into a viral challenge. Even tennis star Serena Williams and digital creator Achieng Agutu have joined in.

Watch “Kusho Bani below.

