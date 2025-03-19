South African Rapper Cassper Nyovest Brings the Heat with ‘Kusho Bani’ Visuals

South African rapper Cassper Nyovest has released the visuals for his viral hit “Kusho Bani,” keeping things sharp and stylish to match the song’s energy.

The track carries a bold and confident tone, with Cassper asserting his success and brushing off critics. In lines like “Mina ngi one, bayi ten. Kea ba sliza, huh, skaba baiza” (I’m one, they are ten. I finesse them, don’t panic), he makes it clear he’s unfazed by the competition.

Beyond the visuals, “Kusho Bani” has been trending on social media, especially on TikTok, where fans have turned one of its standout lines “Have you seen my wife, huh? Hoshkaramaima (Kore) Nkare ke le China (Kore) Dripping in designer (Kore)” into a viral challenge. Even tennis star Serena Williams and digital creator Achieng Agutu have joined in.

Watch “Kusho Bani“ below.