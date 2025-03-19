Craig David and Tiwa Savage’s “Commitment” Video Is Here | Watch

Remember these lyrics? “I’m walking away from the troubles in my life. I’m walking away oh to find a better day” from “Walking Away” by R&B star Craig David? Well, he’s back with the visuals for his new single “Commitment,” his collaboration with Afrobeats queen Tiwa Savage.

Produced by Mike Brainchild, the song blends Afrobeats, pop, and R&B, capturing the struggles of a relationship. Both artists tell their side of the story. Craig as a man who feels unappreciated and Tiwa as a woman who’s grown distant.

Craig sings about putting in effort that goes unnoticed. “Every time I show you vibes you cannot see it / Every time I tell the truth you don’t believe it,” he says in the chorus. Tiwa responds, explaining her distance. “We fell in love instantly. You’re a man on a mission. Stacking your paper. So I kept a distance babe.” Even with the tension, there’s still a spark: “Mmm, but I still want it all night. Undo this dress, show me your might.”

Speaking on Capital XTRA Breakfast, Craig explained how the collaboration happened. “The song was about commitment, about a relationship, and about what it’s like,” he said. “It’s all good — the romantic phase. But what’s it like when you’ve got to dig deep, when you’re like, ‘OK, it’s getting a bit tough here.’ And we were like, ‘But who could pan this?’ And everyone unanimously, weirdly enough, said, ‘What about Tiwa Savage?’ I said, ‘Tiwa Savage!’”

He continued, “So it all happened. So, then it was like, a case of just reaching out… She came back so graciously, and she said the other day, ‘Listen, even if the song wasn’t that great, like the 70% you’re done, I still would have jumped on it.’ I was like, ‘This is love.’ So, she jumped on it, and next thing you know, we’ve got this song that, for me, it sort of embodies both of our worlds, and it feels legit, and it hits the right spot.”

Watch the visuals for “Commitment” below.