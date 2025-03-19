Uzor Arukwe’s Sweet Voice Will Have Every Achalugo Swooning | Watch!

If you’ve been looking for Odogwu Paranran, the larger-than-life, comical character played by Uzor Arukwe in the popular romance film ‘Love In Every Word,’ you’re in luck.

In this hit romantic film by Omoni Oboli, Uzor brings Obiora to life, a wealthy businessman who falls head over heels for Chioma, a sharp and ambitious marketing executive played by Bambam Olawunmi–Adenibuyan. His performance has audiences swooning, with many declaring him the kind of man they wish existed in real life.

We caught up with Uzor to dive deeper into his character, the film’s massive success, and the reactions pouring in. But there’s more. If you thought he only had acting chops, think again. Uzor has a voice that will make you weak in the knees.

Before we bring you our exclusive interview, watch him serenade all the Achalugos out there. Consider yourself warned, you just might fall in love.

Watch the video below