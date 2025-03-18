If You’re Not Hyping Your Girls Like This Simi’s ‘Woman to Woman,’ You’re Doing It Wrong

March is shaping up to be an incredible month for women, and it’s exciting to witness. After all, the entire month is dedicated to Women’s History, and beyond the numerous talks, shows, and programmes celebrating women, Simi is adding to the moment with the music video for ‘Woman to Woman.’

A tribute to women, self-love, and confidence, ‘Woman to Woman’ is a song that uplifts and empowers. Simi praises women as “one in a billion,” “queens,” and “visions,” encouraging them to hold their heads high and embrace their worth. Through its lyrics, the song champions self-affirmation, with a recurring theme of looking in the mirror and recognising one’s own greatness. It also pushes back against societal pressures, urging women to own their power and never dim their shine. At its core, it’s an anthem of self-love, self-assurance, and sisterhood.

The music video brings these themes to life, as Simi personally celebrates different women, of all ages, including her own mother. With warmth and admiration, she honours their confidence, resilience, and beauty, capturing the essence of womanhood in a truly moving way.

“They say when a woman compliments another woman, it’s like stars collide and colours come alive. It’s me. I said it,” Simi shares. “This one is for all the WOMEN in my life and all the women in yours.”

Watch the video below.